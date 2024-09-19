Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Two Point Museum, Two Point Studios

Two Point Museum Will Be Released In March 2025

SEGA has confirmed the Spring 2025 release date for Two Point Museum, as the next chapter in the Two Point series arrives in March

Article Summary Two Point Museum releasing March 4, 2025, with pre-orders now live for PC, PS5, and XSX|S, offering bonus content.

Pre-order for Sonic-themed bonuses and Explorer Edition providing early access on February 27, 2025.

Explore, decorate, and protect exhibits in Two Point Museum, a management sim from creators of Two Point Hospital.

Customize museum layout, manage staff, entertain guests, and ensure security for a top-notch attraction.

SEGA and Two Point Studios have confirmed the release date for Two Point Museum, as the game will be out next Spring. The game will be released on March 4, 2025, for PC, PS5, and XSX|S, with pre-orders going live this morning that comes with bonus content. Because it's a SEGA-released title, you're getting a Sonic-themed collection with that pre-order and several in-game items to customize your museum. What's more, they're also offering up an Explorer Edition, which will come with a variety of bonus content until itself and early access to the game on February 27. We also got a new short trailer showing them off for you to check out here.

Two Point Museum

Send experts on expeditions, decorate dinosaur bones, and uncover amazing artifacts in this thrilling and innovative management sim from the creators of Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus. Using the brand-new world map, venture far and wide to undiscovered areas in your quest to find unusual relics in various styles and rarity types to decorate your museum. As you unearth strange exhibits, the endless star-scoring system encourages you to tweak the layout of your museum depending on what you discover. You'll need to revisit your old collections, showcase your new finds and change your strategy as you push your mega-museum towards becoming Two Point County's star attraction. There's always plenty to do in Two Point Museum as you also need to keep staff happy, guests entertained, donations plentiful… and children off the exhibits!

Send your team of specialists on daring adventures to locate and retrieve rare artifacts across a range of exhibit types to varied levels of quality. As your team embark on more expeditions, you'll begin unlocking locations hiding exciting new exhibits in many themes and styles, ranging from prehistoric to… well, let's keep it a surprise! Display these finds in your museum, keeping them well protected from the elements, vandals, thieves, and mischievous children. Keeping frozen cavemen on ice, security cameras alert and artifacts well-guarded to ensure your museum runs well. Creative Curation: Unleash your creativity as you design your museum from top to bottom. With deeper customisation options, there are more ways than ever before to maximise your guest's happiness, from tweaking the decorations to arranging the perfect gift-shop display. Once you have set the perfect ambiance, organize guided tours led by engaging experts to give your guests the perfect day out. You can even highlight exhibits with the highest buzz – those that are show-stopping, informative, and aesthetically pleasing are sure to attract the most donations!

Guest-Ertainment: Guests know best! Catering to the needs of your guests is key to keeping your museum moving and donations flowing. The different types of visitors who will tour your museum with their own interests, but they do have some things in common… they expect the place to be clean, have plenty of refreshments, ample toilets, and a gift shop filled with goodies.

