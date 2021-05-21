Tyranitar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

Tyranitar has returned to Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Rock/Dark-type Pokémon from the Johto region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Tyranitar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tyranitar counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Lopuny (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tyranitar with efficiency.

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

Regigigas (Fighting-type Hidden Power, Focus Blast)

Sawk (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Cobalion (Meta Claw, Sacred Sword)

Gallade (Low Kick, Close Combat)

Therian Landorus (Mud Shot, Superpower)

Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Pangoro (Low Kick, Close Combat)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tyranitar can be defeated by solo players. Be sure to go in with the right counters, and you'll take care of this beast yourself!

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the easier way to catch Tyranitar. However, keep in mind that using Pinap or Silver Pinap Berries will give twenty Larvitar Candies… so that method is, in my opinion, preferred.

Shiny Tyranitar cannot currently be encountered through raids. This will change when Mega Tyranitar is released, but as it stands, this is a raid you'll want to do for Candy more than anything else.

Happy raiding, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!