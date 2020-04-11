UK, Don't Pay £75 For Animal Crossing New Horizons on Nintendo Switch

In a time of lockdowns and shut-ins, the recent release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch with a recommended retail price of £49.99 has proved a godsend for many parents. If they can get a copy that is. Lots of online stores in the UK have sold out. GAME has sold out. Argos are out of stock. Same with Smyths and Currys/PC World. You can always buy it as a download code but some people (like me) still not down with that. You might need to buy more memory cards on top and there's no resale value. Amazon has copies available, but they are gouging the market with the cheapest price right now of £75. On eBay, Buy-It-Now sales are around £60 with auctions getting bids of £56. Plus postage – and the UK postal service is rather delayed now as well.

There is, however, another option for parents who aren't made of money. Tesco has copies for £45, Asda for £44. With many people lining up supermarket deliveries, it's easy enough to add one to the basket. While there are also plenty of copies, it seems, on the supermarket shelves when you make your one weekly shop for essential. As long as you are buying bread, milk and eggs, no one is going to begrudge you picking up Animal Crossing when you are there.

Anyway, that's what I just did. Though I resisted the urge to buy a second copy and put it on Amazon. That would just be profiteering, right? Amazon Marketplace sellers, I am looking at you. I do now have happy, content children for Easter who are able to play with their friends, remotely. That is the most essential thing of all. The savings will pay for Nintendo Online for the duration as well.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If the hustle and bustle of modern life's got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you'll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you've crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May'be even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn't there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered. Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!