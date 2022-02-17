Ultra Pro Teams With Pokémon TCG For Arceus Merch

We are just about a week away from the next major Pokémon TCG release. February 25th will see the wide release of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which features the Pokémon deity Arceus as one of the set's mascots. Longtime Pokémon TCG collaborator company Ultra Pro has announced a series of tie-in products for the set in their new solicitations. Brilliant Stars uses a crisp white and gleaming gold theme for their Elite Trainer Box and booster packs, so now Ultra Pro is releasing a line of premium "leatherette" binders and deck boxes using white and gold elements paired with Arceus stock art. To me, this may be some of the best Ultra Pro products we've seen for the Pokémon TCG. Let's take a look at the full details in Ultra Pro's latest solicitations.

Here are the solicitations for Ultra Pro's Arceus-themed Pokémon TCG merchandise:

Elite Series: Arceus Alcove Flip for Pokémon

Alcove Flip Boxes for Pokémon feature a debossed image of Arceus in a leatherette finish with foil detailing; a strong magnetic closure; and dual thumb notches for easy access to your deck. This deck box holds up to 100 standard size trading cards double-sleeved in Ultra PRO Deck Protector sleeves.

Officially licensed Pokémon TCG Premium Deck Box®, featuring Arceus

Holds up to 100 standard size cards double-sleeved

Strong magnetic closure featuring multiple magnets to hold the lid securely shut

Lid can be detached from both sides of the box to reveal dual thumb notches for easy access to your deck

Debossed leatherette finish with foil detailing

Elite Series: Arceus

9-Pocket Zippered PRO Binder for Pokémon 9-Pocket Zippered PRO-Binders for Pokémon feature Arceus and are designed for collecting and organizing your favorite trading cards. Each binder features a padded leatherette cover with foil detailing and a zipper closure. After unzipping the binder, you'll find twenty 9-pocket pages sized for standard trading cards in side-loading pockets, allowing you to store up to 360 cards in Ultra PRO Deck Protector sleeves. Pages feature a low-friction black backing, creating a separation between the front and back pockets as well as providing cards a classic framed look. Every PRO-Binder is made with acid-free, non-PVC materials to ensure your cards are protected and preserved.

Officially licensed Pokémon TCG

9-Pocket Zippered PRO-Binder, featuring Arceus

Padded leatherette cover with foil detailing, and a zipper closure

Stores up to 360 sleeved cards in side-loading pockets

Zipper pull tab features the Normal energy symbol

Made with acid-free, non-PVC materials for premium protection

Elite Series: Arceus 12-Pocket Zippered PRO Binder

12-Pocket Zippered PRO-Binders for Pokémon feature Arceus and are designed for collecting and organizing playsets of your favorite trading cards. Each binder features a padded leatherette cover with foil detailing and a zipper closure. After unzipping the binder, you'll find twenty 12-pocket pages sized for standard trading cards in side-loading pockets, allowing you to store up to 480 cards in Ultra PRO Deck Protector sleeves. Pages feature a low-friction black backing, creating a separation between the front and back pockets as well as providing cards a classic framed look. Every PRO-Binder is made with acid-free, non-PVC materials to ensure your cards are protected and preserved.

Officially licensed Pokémon TCG

12-Pocket Zippered PRO-Binder, featuring Arceus

Padded leatherette cover with foil detailing, and a zipper closure

Stores up to 480 sleeved cards in side-loading pockets

Zipper pull tab features the Normal energy symbol

Made with acid-free, non-PVC materials for premium protection

You can check out more upcoming Ultra PRO products here.