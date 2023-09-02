Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, Paldea, pokemon, pokemon go, ultra unlock

Ultra Unlock 2023, New Events, & More Announced For Pokémon GO

Ultra Unlock 2023, two Paldea-themed events, Psychic Spectacular 2023, and more has been announced for Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound.

Niantic has announced not only one but rather two Paldea events coming to Pokémon GO. Ultra Unlock bonuses will transform this regional drop into a massive two-part event, so let's take a look at all of the upcoming events to see how this all will work together to kick off the new Season titled Adventures Abound.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in September 2023:

September 2nd, 2023: Charmander Community Day Classic

It's going down today!

September 5th – September 10th, 2023: A Paldean Adventure

A Paldean Adventure September 10th – September 15th, 2023: Ultra Unlock: Paldea

Keep reading for the full details.

September 17th, 2023: Oddish Research Day

Oddish Research Day September 20th – September 24th, 2023: Psychic Spectacular

This is an annual event, and we can generally expect to see a Pokémon get its Shiny released. Which Psychic-type Pokémon would you like to see sparkle?

September 23rd, 2023: September Community Day, focus as-of-yet unannounced

September Community Day, focus as-of-yet unannounced September 27th – October 5th, 2023: Out to Play

As predicted, "Out to Play" seems to underline the "get out there and move" ethos of this Season. Love it or hate it, the future of Pokémon GO is that adventure and exploration-themed gameplay.

Here's what's happening for the new A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time

Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time New Pokémon: Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval, Lechonk (can be encountered Shiny), Oinkologne in both genders

Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval, Lechonk (can be encountered Shiny), Oinkologne in both genders Ultra Unlock bonuses live at launch of the event: Unown will appear in Raids (A, D, E, L, P) and can be Shiny. Lechonk Timed Research will offer encounters with this new Paldean Pokémon 4x XP for catching 4x Stardust for catching Pokémon Roaming Form Gimmighoul won't appear at Golden PokéStops if a Golden Lure Module wasn't used, but treasure-hunting Trainers may still find Gimmighoul Coins when they spin the PokéStop! PokéStops may turn golden without use of a Golden Lure Module

Shiny odds increased: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, and Fletchling are more likely to appear as Shiny Pokémon during the event.

increased: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, and Fletchling are more likely to appear as Shiny Pokémon during the event. Adventures Abound Special Research: Niantic writes: Choose your Paldean partner Pokémon! A new Special Research story with branching paths is available to Trainers! Throughout Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound, you'll be able to adventure together and bond with your chosen partner Pokémon. You can claim this Special Research at no cost from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 1, 2023, at 9:59 a.m. local time.

Niantic writes: Wild Spawns: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, Fletchling, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Lechonk.

Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, Fletchling, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Lechonk. Raids: Tier One: Unown A, Unown D, Unown E, Unown L, Unown P (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Turtonator (can be Shiny), Machamp, Camerupt, Metagross Tier Five: September 1st – September 8th: Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere September 8th – September 16th: Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere Mega Raids: Mega Manectric

7KM Gift Eggs : Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk

: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk Field Research encounters: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk Other event bonuses : New avatar items Collection Challenge themed to Paldea rewarding extra Lechonk encounters

:

Many of these features will carry over for the second part of the event, but with key changes and additions:

Date and time: Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Nymble, Lokix, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot, Bombirdier (can be Shiny), Frigibax, Arctibax, Baxcalibur

Nymble, Lokix, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot, Bombirdier (can be Shiny), Frigibax, Arctibax, Baxcalibur Ultra Unlock bonuses continuing from the Paldean Adventure event: Unown will appear in Raids (A, D, E, L, P) and can be Shiny. Lechonk Timed Research will offer encounters with this new Paldean Pokémon 4x XP for catching 4x Stardust for catching Pokémon Roaming Form Gimmighoul won't appear at Golden PokéStops if a Golden Lure Module wasn't used, but treasure-hunting Trainers may still find Gimmighoul Coins when they spin the PokéStop! PokéStops may turn golden without the use of a Golden Lure Module

Shiny odds increased and continued from A Paldean Adventure : Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, and Fletchling are more likely to appear as Shiny Pokémon during the event.

: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, and Fletchling are more likely to appear as Shiny Pokémon during the event. Paid Timed Research: I've Got Your Back: This $5 Timed Research will offer the following rewards, which must be claimed before the end of the event. Trainers should note that this seems to be purely beneficial for getting this avatar item and for nothing else. Two encounters with Pawmi Pawmi Backpack avatar item Three Rare Candy One Incubator 10 Silver Pinap Berries 921 Stardust 9210 XP Choose your Paldean partner Pokémon! A new Special Research story with branching paths is available to Trainers! Throughout Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound, you'll be able to adventure together and bond with your chosen partner Pokémon. You can claim this Special Research at no cost from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 1, 2023, at 9:59 a.m. local time.

This $5 Timed Research will offer the following rewards, which must be claimed before the end of the event. Trainers should note that this seems to be purely beneficial for getting this avatar item and for nothing else. Wild Spawns: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, Fletchling, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Lechonk, Nymble, Pawmi, and Frigibax as a rare spawn. Frigibax is a pseudo-Legendary so expect it to be as difficult to find as Gible, Axew, Jangmo-o, and Deino once were.

Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, Fletchling, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Lechonk, Nymble, Pawmi, and Frigibax as a rare spawn. Frigibax is a pseudo-Legendary so expect it to be as difficult to find as Gible, Axew, Jangmo-o, and Deino once were. Raids: Tier One: Unown A, Unown D, Unown E, Unown L, Unown P (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Turtonator, Kleavor, Bombirdier (can all be Shiny) Tier Five: September 8th – September 16th: Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere Mega Raids: Mega Manectric

7KM Gift Eggs : Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk

: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk 10KM Eggs: Frigibax will be in 10KM Eggs

Frigibax will be in 10KM Eggs Field Research Encounters: Pawmi

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!