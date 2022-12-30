UnderDungeon Will Be Getting Released On Consoles Soon

RedDeer Games and developer Josyan will be bringing their retro adventure game UnderDungeon over to consoles shortly. The game was already confirmed for release on PC, with the date for that currently set at January 13th, 2023. However, we now know the game will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The small problem is they failed to confirm the release date for consoles beyond the word "soon," so unless we hear otherwise int he next two weeks, we're assuming the Switch version will be at a later date. Enjoy the gameplay trailer below!

"UnderDungeon is a peculiar adventure based on classic dungeon crawlers. Our protagonist, Kimuto, will have to face the harsh world of work on his first day on the job. With the enigmatic appearance of the monsters, the lives of the residents of Kutopia have radically changed. Famous "Heroes" have emerged who try to hunt down these creatures; some have created communities to try to resist them, and others try to survive as best they can. Be careful; doing your job will not be easy."

New Job, New Challenges: As a cute cat Kimuto, face the harsh world of work on your first day of the new job as a delivery guy. Sounds easy? Nothing more wrong! A whole bunch of monsters to defeat, and secrets to discover. But along the way, you will meet allies and engage in a great adventure!

There's A Lot To Discover Ahead: UnderDungeon it's an astonishing and clever mix of classic RPG games with mechanics and levels from other genres. You'll traverse the dungeons, fight enemies, acquire new, powerful items and solve puzzles.

The Old & The New: The game is made by Josyan Team, previously involved in working on games like Tamiku, Zerotopian Invasion, or Alex Kidd in the MW remake. UnderDungeon is a project that pays tribute to the classics of games of its genre, like Legend of Zelda, Gauntlet, or Dragon Quest.

Audiovisual Retro Feast: The game grabs your attention with simple yet polished 1-bit visuals. The developers have made the graphics clear and full of small details. The whole is complemented by a refined sound design with rhythmic, catchy music and luscious sound effects.