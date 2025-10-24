Posted in: Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: Steel City Interactive, Undisputed

Undisputed Releases New DLC Featuring Manny Pacquiao

Undisputed has dropped a new DLC pack with a few extra boxers, as players now have access to Manny Pacquiao as part of the roster

Article Summary Undisputed drops The Senator Pack DLC, adding Manny Pacquiao to its roster of elite boxers.

Fight as Pacquiao across five weight divisions and relive his record-setting boxing achievements.

New boxers join the game, including Edgar Berlanga, Sergey Kovalev, Vinny Paz, and others.

Fresh in-game kits for stars like Terence Crawford and Deontay Wilder now available in Undisputed.

Developer Steel City Interactive and publisher Deep Silver dropped another new pack of content for Undisputed, as The Senator Pack is available now. The biggest feature of the pack is that you now have access to Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao, the only boxer in history to win twelve world titles in eight different weight divisions. So you're getting a quick hitter who is also versatile. We have more details on the pack below as it is abailable now.

Undisputed – The Senator Pack

Widely considered one of the greatest fighters in boxing history, Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao is the only boxer in history to win 12 world titles in eight different weight divisions. Players will get the chance to emulate his record-breaking career and relentless fighting spirit across five weight divisions in Undisputed. The Senator Pack brings a new wave of contenders to the Undisputed roster:

Edgar Berlanga – American/Puerto Rican boxer that became widely known early in his career for his incredible knockout streak. He won his first 16 professional fights all by first-round knockout. His impressive start in boxing granted him the nickname 'The Chosen One.'

Sergey Kovalev – Former three-time light heavyweight world champion, holding titles from the WBA, WBO, and IBF. Known for his heavy punching power and high knockout ratio.

Vinny Paz – Legendary, now retired, American professional boxer known for his toughness, charisma, and incredible comeback story. Defying the odds, he returned to the ring a year after a serious car accident and continued winning, cementing his reputation as one of boxing's most resilient figures.

Egidijus 'Mean Machine' Kavaliauskas – Lithuanian boxer known for his power and aggressive fighting style, hence the nickname, 'Mean Machine.' The former two-time Olympian has scored many heavy-hitting knockouts throughout his career.

Evgeny Gradovich – Legendary, now retired Russian professional boxer who was known for his high work rate, toughness, and relentless pressure style. His professional record boasts 21 wins (9 by KO), 2 losses, 1 draw, and 1 no contest.

Ricardo Mayorga – Nicknamed 'El Matador,' the Nicaraguan boxer was known for his brawling style, granite chin, and psychological warfare, often taunting opponents, smoking cigarettes at press conferences, and engaging in wild pre-fight antics.

The Senator Pack also delivers a new Apparel Pack, including brand-new in-game kits for Terence Crawford, Deontay Wilder, Ryan Garcia, Shawn Porter, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Heather Hardy.

