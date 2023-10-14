Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Undying, Vanimals

Undying Release Has Now Been Pushed To December 7

Skystone Games confirmed this week that Undying will finally be released in full, as the game comes out on December 7 for PC.

Indie game developer Vanimals and publisher Skystone Games have confirmed that they will finally release Undying for PC in December. The game has been in Early Access for nearly two years, and while there have been a few updates over time, there hasn't been a ton of attention given to this one in recent memory. Originally they were going to schedule the game for October 17, but those plans changed as we now know the full version will drop on December 7.

"Infected by a zombie bite, Anling's days are numbered. She must now fight to survive, not for herself but for her young son, Cody. Ensure Cody's survival in a zombie-infested world by protecting him and teaching him valuable skills, at any cost. In this emotional survival game take control of Anling whose goal is to make sure her son Cody is safe and can live on after she turns. Limited resources must be managed in order to slow down Anling's infection while also making sure both Anling and Cody do not starve from hunger or thirst. Anling must also teach her son essential survival skills such as cooking, crafting, and combat before hers begin to fade. She might find that in certain situations, she will start depending on him."

"A perfect balance of managing your days, looking for resources, and increasing Cody's skill set will be needed in order to survive the long journey. Cody will learn from the actions of his mother, from combat to cooking. Make sure he knows the basics of survival before it is too late. Always be on the lookout for materials. You never know what is valuable to a trader or what useful item you might be able to craft. Anling's infection is ever looming. Manage your days and make the most of the time you have left. You will need to keep pushing on because time doesn't wait for you. Do not lose sight of what you are fighting for. Enjoy the small moments…"

