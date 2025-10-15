Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Phoenixx Inc., Udonpa, Unko Technica

Unko Technica Releases New Trailer With Launch Date

Watch everything hit the fan in the latest trailer for Unko Technica, as the retro poopy precision platformer will be released next month

Control a jumping turd across 150+ tough stages packed with traps, spikes, and zany obstacles.

Collect UN-KOINS to unlock harder levels, spin the gacha for skins, and personalize your poop character.

Demo available now for Steam Next Fest, featuring remixed challenges, a boss, and a brand-new in-game shop.

Indie game developer Udonpa and publisher Phoenixx Inc. have revealed that their new game, Unko Technica, will be released next month. This is about as dumb and hilarious as you can get for an indie title, as they have billed this as a "retro poopy precision platformer." Where indeed, you are a turd who can only jump, trying to execute moves with grace and ease. Enjoy the latest tailer as the game has a free demo out now for Steam Next Fest, with a release date set for November 19, 2025.

Unko Technica

Did you know "Unko" means "poop" in Japanese? Well…now you doo! Make a mad dash for the toilet in the updated demo, featuring completely revamped Challenge stages, a new boss fight, and an all-new Shop to purchase additional skins to personalize poops. Careen across more than 150 increasingly difficult, obstacle-filled courses with only a "jump" command at your disposal. The controls are easy, butt… reaching the comfort of the commode is far from a straight shot. Time turds carefully, as one wrong means starting over from the beginning of the level. Kerplunk on top of bouncy bubbles to fling feces to new heights, hit the point of return while crossing crumbling platforms, and smear dung onto on/off switches to activate hidden paths. Collect UN-KOINS along the way to buy tougher stages where shi — things really start hitting the fan.

The only control in this game is "jump." However, with this single, simple action, you'll need to navigate over 150 diverse and challenging stages. A high-difficulty action game awaits you, where you'll repeatedly fail, learn from trial and error, and aim for the goal. Bouncing bubbles, crumbling platforms, walls of spikes, ON/OFF switches… As you advance, a variety of unique gimmicks will appear one after another. Overcoming the different gimmicks and traps on each stage requires quick reflexes and puzzle-solving skills. Retro-futuristic, neon-colored graphics and a catchy, cool BGM create a stylish atmosphere for the game. Spend the UN-COIN you collect in stages to spin a gacha machine for customization items for your Unko, or to unlock even more challenging stages. The game is packed with replay value, with tons of unique items to collect. Try to collect them all!

