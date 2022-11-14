UNO! Mobile Announces New Esports Tourney With Community Cup

Mattel163 announced this week that UNO! Mobile will be holding an all-new esports tournament with the Community Cup. This tournament will be open to players in the United States and Canada with an in-game level of 3 or above, as everyone will be battling it out for cash prizes across the board as they are giving away money and in-game prizes worth over $600k. Those looking to take part will be able to play in the Qualification rounds, which will start on the app 11am ET on November 24th and end at Midnight ET on December 3rd. Each day you'll have a chance to join the Community Cup Debut and gain points. The highest amount of points each day will make it to the final tournament in December. You can read more about it from the organizers below.

"UNO! Mobile players can participate by simply selecting the "Community Cup" card in the main menu. Participants can play a maximum of 2 rounds per day with each round containing several 3-minute games with the same opponents. Each game combines the classic UNO rules with an unpredictably fun combination of house rules. The Grand Finale will take place on December 9 and will be live-streamed on UNO! Mobile's official Youtube, Facebook, and TikTok channels. All sixteen finalists will be awarded with exclusive in-game avatar decorations to commemorate their achievements! The Finale winner will be crowned the Community Cup Debut Champion and win $3,000 USD. Second place will take home $1,000, while third and fourth place will each win $500."

"When the qualifying rounds open on November 24, UNO! Mobile 2022 All-Stars ChampionLilyPichu will release a special pack called "Luck of a Champion." The Champion pack includes a voice pack, an avatar frame, and super cute emojis, all designed and created by LilyPichu herself! UNO! Mobile has entered the competitive esports industry with full force and lots of unpredictable fun. The title already has a fan base of over 250 million worldwide. With all-inclusive easy-to-learn gameplay and wildly unpredictable fun, UNO! Mobile brings a new style of competitive gaming to the scene. All you need are some fast fingers to hit UNO! Furthermore, the recently concluded UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: All-Stars clearly shows the potential for accessible and inclusive tournament platforms. The All-Stars tournament exceeded 20 million live-stream views across UNO! Mobile and the participating stars' channels. It cemented Mattel163 as a serious contender in the mobile esports space."