Uno Receives Far Cry 6 DLC With The Call Of Yara

Ubisoft has released a new DLC pack for their version of Uno as players can experience Far Cry 6 in the game with The Call of Yara. Much like previous DLC packs for the game, this one adds a bit of flair and color as you get to experience the atmosphere of their latest title with new graphics, features, cards, and game modes to try out. The pack is available right now on every platform the game sits on for $5. You can check out the details of what's in the pack below along with a trailer showing them in action.

In The Call of Yara, players can experience the Uno game in an immersive environment with a vibrant Yara-inspired board and menu, exclusive themed-cards, and immersive audio soundtrack. After drawing seven cards and 300 Pesos at the beginning of each game, players collect 100 Pesos at the beginning of every turn they can spend to hire the services of Libertad legends. In addition, The Call of Yara introduces a brand-new card to Uno: The Guerrilla Recorder card. When this risky card is played, each player's wallet is randomly affected – they may gain hundreds of Pesos to hire the services of Guerrilla legends or lose them all. Each character affects the gameplay differently, so players must spend their Pesos strategically to unlock the below services: Dani Rojas: For 500 Pesos: Pick one player to draw one to six cards. For 800 Pesos: All other players draw one to six cards.

Philly Barzaga: For 600 Pesos: Combine four colors to create a Wild card to play instantly. For 1000 Pesos: Combine four colors to create a Wild +4 card to play instantly.

Juan Cortez: For 600 Pesos: Discard one to three cards. For 1300 Pesos: Discard four to six cards.

Lucky Mama: For 200 Pesos: Prevent one player from calling for a service next turn. For 400 Pesos: Prevent all other players from calling for a service next turn.



Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: UNO: The Call Of Yara Official Launch Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/VpI586aQ5WQ)