UNO Releases The New Billie Eilish Add-On Pack Today

The Billie Eilish UNO Add-On Pack has been released today as an addition to the main game, which has been made a Target exclusive

Mattel has a new special pack of UNO cards available starting today, as the Billie Eilish UNO Add-On Pack is a Target exclusive. Serving as a bit of a follow-up to the UNO Canvas Deck they released last month, this is a new set of cards that can be added to any game of UNO to spice things up with different actions and more. We have more details of what's all in the pack below.

Billie Eilish UNO Add-On Pack

Add the Billie Eilish UNO Add-On Pack cards to a classic UNO deck for an exciting twist on the beloved card game! Each card in this special pack, hand-picked by Billie herself, introduces unique rules that bring chaos, strategy, and unexpected surprises to the table. From passing cards to sneaky extra turns, and even forcing players to reveal their cards for all to see, this pack spices up the gameplay like never before. Perfect as a gift for Billie Eilish fans, UNO enthusiasts, and card game lovers aged 7 and up, this add-on pack is sure to hit all the right notes! Colors and decorations may vary.

Add the Billie Eilish UNO Add-On Pack cards to a classic deck of UNO to shake up the game (Note: Classic UNO game required to play. Sold separately).

The cards celebrate Billie's unique artistic style with striking visuals and custom hues that reflect her signature aesthetic.

Special rules add a unique twist like the Wild Pass Color Card lets players pass all their cards of a certain color to the next player or…

…or the Trick Wild Card that lets players immediately take another turn if the next player doesn't have the right card in their hand.

The Wild Color Challenge Card makes all other players draw 2 cards if they don't have the right color card in their hand, but if they all DO have the right color card, the player who played it must draw 3!

And the Reveal Hand card makes every player hold their hand face up so all can see!

This special Add-On Pack is a must-have gift for Billie Eilish fans as well as UNO and card game lovers ages 7 years old and up!

Each card has special graphic symbols to help identify the color of that card, to allow players with ANY form of color blindness to easily play.

