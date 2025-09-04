Posted in: Card Games, Games, Mattel, Tabletop | Tagged: Billie Eilish, UNO

UNO Announces New Collaboration Deck With Billie Eilish

UNO is getting another custom deck from the UNO Canvas collection, this time with a deck designed by the bad guy herself, Billie Eilish

Mattel Creations announced a brand new UNO Canvas deck this week, as they have collaborated with singer-songwriter and musician Billie Eilish for her own deck. This is a standard deck of cards from the iconic tabletop card game, given a splash of off-color options so it looks and plays like the game you know, but definitely in a style of her own choice. We have more details below, as they are currently being sold for $22 a box.

UNO Canvas Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is one of UNO's biggest fans, and one of the most enthusiastic players of the game. We're thrilled to partner with her on this star-filled UNO Canvas Billie Eilish set, which we designed with Billie herself. The deck features colors, symbols and numbers that showcase Billie's artistic aesthetic, printed on 300-gram premium card stock. Deal yourself in for an epic game night, and don't forget what you're supposed to do when you get down to your last card.

112 premium-quality cards and instructions in a set-up box

Deck features Billie's Blohsh logo integrated playfully throughout

Package dimensions: 5.000" W x 7.000" H x 1.625" D (12.70 x 17.78 x 4.13 cm)

Perfect for all ages, UNO card games offers endless fun through exciting twists and themes, making it a family favorite. From classic UNO cards to themed UNO games featuring beloved characters, our collection has something for everyone. Whether you're just learning how to play UNO card games or looking to upgrade your collection, Mattel offers an array of options to keep game night fresh and exciting. UNO card games are is easy to learn and play. Each player takes turns matching a card in their hand by color or number with the top card on the discard pile. Special action cards add twists, while the ultimate goal is to be the first to empty your hand.

