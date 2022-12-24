Unplugged: Air Guitar Gets New Update With More Music

Vertigo Games and PLAION have added a brand new update to Unplugged: Air Guitar, adding a bunch of new songs to the mix. This one is called the Take Control update, and it adds support for a number of VR controllers for you to rock out with. as well as the addition of over twenty new songs ranging from rock, punk, and metal classics. You also have four new guitar models to choose from as well as over twenty new cosmetic items to deck out your gear however you see fit. We got more info on it for you below.

The Take Control update is the latest addition to Unplugged: Air Guitar, the critically-acclaimed and Quest VR Game of the Year 2021-winning VR guitar game produced by the lead guitarist of the celebrated Guitar Hero franchise. Unplugged lets you play all your favorite headbangers and etch your name into rock history within an immersive VR experience, making rocking out feel more real than ever before. Jam to some of the biggest and most insanely cool songs from world-famous rock bands, including The Offspring, Weezer & Ozzy Osbourne, all while becoming a rock legend in your own right, with Steel Panther's inimitable frontman Satchel as your mentor. Including enhanced controller support for VR, the game's signature guitar gameplay has been fully redesigned to bring the award-winning virtual guitar experience to the wider VR gamer audience. Unplugged: Air Guitar offers a completely immersive guitar-playing experience:

An epic single-player journey celebrating over five decades of rock, punk, and metal.

Unlockable new venues to rock and new gear to enhance your sound on your rise to fame.

Twenty-plus rock hits across four difficulty levels and a practice mode for improving your riffs.

Global leaderboards so players can take their skills to the charts and climb the world rankings.

More bands to rock out to, including Muse, Slayer, and Pantera, are all available through DLC packs.

The choice is yours—play by hand or use your preferred controller for maximum comfort.