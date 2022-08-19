Valorant Reveals New Champions 2022 Skins On The Way

Riot Games dropped new info for Valorant players today about a new cosmetic as we'll soon be seeing the Champions 2022 skins. Set to be released on August 23rd, for 6265 VP you can snag this new set you see below, which comes with a customized Phantom, a Butterfly Knife, a Gun Buddy, a new Player Card, and a spray. We got the finer details on the two weapons for you below and the different levels they're at as they're set to go live this Tuesday.

The limited edition Valorant Champions 2022 skin embodies what it means to be a Champion through a set of aspirational features designed to reward top-tier play. Whether your team is watching you clutch or you're on broadcast, everyone will know when you're unstoppable. This year's skin includes a custom model change and two new features as part of the Champion's Aura: a visual effect that evolves every 5 kills (maxing out at 25 kills), and a special easter egg on the butterfly knife that triggers if you're top fragging and have at least 25 kills. From August 23 to September 21, 50% of net proceeds from the Champions 2022 Collection will go to participating teams. The Collection is limited edition, which means it won't return to the Rotating Store or Night.Market. Valorant Champions 2022 Butterfly Knife (Melee) Level 1 – Custom Champions 2022 model design

Level 2 – Custom gold VFX swipes, butterfly knife animations and looping animation

Level 3 – This level contains the "Champion's Aura," which has 3 features: The butterfly knife has a gold glowing outline when the player has the most kills in the game (no ties) Every 5 kills, the blade's design "evolves" and red crystal shards incrementally fill the blade, maxing out at 25 kills When the player has 25 kills as well as the most kills in the game, they have a custom inspect animation that embodies what it means to be a champion

Champions 2022 Phantom Level 1 – Custom Champions 2022 model design; Champions 2022 logo design; glowing red bullets; custom ADS reticle

Level 2 – Custom red muzzle flash in the shape of the VCT Spark logo; during inspect, the Champion's 2022 anthem plays with a custom inspect animation; custom firing audio; when the player gets a kill, there is an on-kill effect which makes the Champions 2022 logo glow

Level 3 – Finisher and Kill Banner

Level 4 – This level contains the "Champion's Aura," which has 2 features: The Phantom has a gold glowing outline when the player has the most kills in the game (no ties) Every 5 kills, the gun's design "evolves" and red crystal shards incrementally fill the rifle, maxing out at 25 kills

