Valve Officially Announces Steam Game Festival: February 2021 Edition

Valve Corporation officially revealed today that the Steam Game Festival: February 2021 Edition will officially start next week. The event kicks off Wednesday, February 3rd at 10am PT and will run all the way until that same time on February 9th. The event is a chance for gamers to play brand-new demos and essentially "Play What's Next", totally free. This time around the event features over 500 demos across multiple genres, plus developer-hosted livestreams and chats for you to check out. Plus, a new addition for this Steam Game Festival is that the company will livestream its own show on the event page and Twitch for the first day of the festival. This will be Valve's chance to show off what they're interested in as it will feature a select group of demos.

If this year's festivities are anything like what happened in October, this should be an amazing event for everyone involved as it's as close to being at a convention for a lot of developers as we're going to get while the COVID-19 pandemic is still an issue. You can check out a trailer below showing off what the event has in store as we wait for it to kick off next Wednesday.

Play the newest demos on upcoming games on Steam — before they are even released! The Steam Game Festival is an event that shines a spotlight on games set to be released within the next six months. From February 3rd-9th, check out upcoming releases, try them out with time-limited demos or short playable experiences, connect with the developers behind the games, and add games to your wishlist for a reminder when they release! The Steam Game Festival is an opportunity for you to show off your upcoming game to a global audience.