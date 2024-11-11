Posted in: Games, Valve Corporation, Video Games | Tagged: Steam Deck

Valve Reveals New Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White

The Steam Deck OLED has a brand-new look to it, as Valve revealed a new Limited Edition White edition that will be on sale next week

Article Summary Valve unveils Steam Deck OLED in Limited Edition White with exclusive carrying case.

The new model features 1TB storage, maintaining the same specs as the standard OLED version.

Available in limited quantities globally, ensuring fair availability across all regions.

Inspired by strong demand for alternative colors, the White edition follows last year's translucent experiment.

Valve Corporation decided to unveil a new version of the Steam Deck OLED today, as they now have a Limited Edition White version for players to snag. While the model looks cool, that's really all there is to it, as the team has provided this new colorway for those who requested something beyond basic black. The hardware and the software are pretty much the same, sans some slight improvements, with a 1TB storage included. We have more info about this design below as it will go up for sale on November 18 at 3pm PT.

Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White

Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White has all the same specs as the Steam Deck OLED 1TB model but in white and grey (and it comes with an exclusive white carrying case). It's available in limited quantities, with stock allocated proportionally across each region (meaning separate availability for US, CA, UK, EU, AU, and regions covered by KOMODO (Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea). Again, this is a limited edition, so we wanted to give folks who want it a fair chance at getting it no matter where they live— because once we're out, we're out!

Last year, we released a smoky translucent limited edition Steam Deck OLED as an experiment to find out if there was interest in alternative colorways (there was!). This is our second experiment along those lines. The difference this time (aside from the color!) is that we're able to ship the Limited Edition White to all regions where Steam Deck already ships. We're curious to see what the response is and will use what we learn to inform future decisions about any potential new color variants down the line.

We've been super happy with the reception of Steam Deck since we first launched the LCD version in March of 2022. We've always said our intent is to continually work on improving Steam Deck, and that's true from both a software perspective (continuing to ship improvements) and a hardware one (Steam Deck OLED, as well as ongoing work toward the future of Steam Deck and other hardware plans).

