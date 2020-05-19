Valve Will Launch Artifact 2.0 Beta Testing Next Week

Gameplay, Balance, Hero Identity, Color Identity, Social Features, Card Unlocks, Ranked Play, Replays, Spectating and the Campaign.

What aren't we testing?

Some gameplay modes will be locked. Tournaments and draft modes, other than Hero Draft, won't be available until we add more players. The tutorial is disabled since we are only inviting players of the original game – the campaign should be a good refresher if you haven't played in a while.

Who should join?

There will be bugs, temp art, and data may be reset early in the beta. Some players may wish to wait until the game is further along to start playing, but there is no harm in signing up early.

How do I get in?

If you played Artifact 1.0, and would like to help us test, check your email for a sign-up link. Slots are limited- but we will be gradually adding more and more people to the beta, so don't worry if you don't get in right away!

But I'm a member of the press/an influencer/etc. Can I get in?

Selection for invites will be randomly generated. So… absolutely maybe!

If I get in, are there any restrictions on what I'm allowed to say/stream/share?

There are no restrictions. Due to the slow ramp in beta invites, professional streamers may want to wait until Open Beta where there will be a more significant player base.