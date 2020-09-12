Vampire The Eternal Struggle Booster Packs On Auction At Heritage

Vampire The Eternal Struggle was a TGC created by Wizards of the Coast in the '90s and ran until 2010. It was the third TGC game ever created and published, and the RPG of Vampire is hugely popular, with video games, books, and more all coming to market as well. The TGC holds a special place in player's hearts, though, and up for auction on Heritage Auctions right now, part of Dallas Lot #7234, is a sealed Starter Deck and a sealed Vampire Sabbat Booster Pack. These are not common, and at the current prices they are at ($0 and $1), it is fair to say that with a couple of hours left to bid, someone is getting a steal. Check them out below.

"Vampire The Eternal Struggle Sealed Starter Deck (Wizards of the Coast, 1995). This trading card game is based on White Wolf's storytelling game Vampire: The Masquerade. This sealed started deck includes 76 trading cards along with 1 rule book. The shrinkwrap has a hole on the lower-left corner of the back of the box. From the TCG Central Collection. Vampire The Eternal Struggle "The Sabbat" Sealed Booster Pack (Wizards of the Coast, 1996.) The Sabbat is the first stand-alone expansion set for the trading card game Vampire The Eternal Struggle. Here we have a sealed booster pack that contains 28 cards. From the TCG Central Collection."

This is a great snag for whoever gets these. Again, these Vampire The Eternal Struggle packs are part of Heritage Auctions Dallas Lot $7234, which is taking bids over the next couple of days. This item ends in a couple of hours, so go here and get your bids in. While there, check out the other cards, games, comics, artwork, and more up that are up for auction and still taking bids as well.