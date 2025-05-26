Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blargis, Bloodthief

Vampire Melee Runner Bloodthief Announces Steam Next Fest Demo

Vampire Melee has confirmed it will release an new extended demo during Steam Next Fest next month, available from June 9-16

Article Summary Bloodthief is a fast-paced vampire melee runner coming to Steam with an upgraded demo for Next Fest 2025.

Play as a vampire using blood to fuel abilities and speed through brutal dungeon parkour and combat.

Levels feature branching paths, secrets, and shortcuts, rewarding creative navigation and skillful play.

Master intertwined movement and combat mechanics to uncover powerful loot and mystical abilities.

Indie game developer and publisher Blargis has confirmed their new game, Bloodthief, will get an extended demo for Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is an ultra-fast melee dungeon-runner with a focus on vampires, where you will use the momentum you build up to run and parkour through several dangerous dungeons, all while slaying enemies along the way in the most brutal fashion possible. The team already released a demo for this game, which you can play now on Steam. However, they plan to upgrade it with an extended demo for Steam Next Fest, which will run from June 9-16, 2025. No word yet on a release date, but you can check out the latest trailer here while we wait for the new demo to arrive.

Bloodthief

Bloodthief is an ultra-fast melee dungeon-runner where you use momentum to parkour through hazardous dungeons and brutally slash through enemies. Speed-run through medieval dungeons and castles and learn what dark secrets lie beneath the surface. In Bloodthief, you play as a vampire, and the blood of your foes fuels your abilities and propels you to insane speeds. Movement and combat are deeply intertwined—you'll need to use both in a beautiful dance of skill and carnage. Powerful secrets lie in the depths of Bloodthief's world. Delve into this mystical land and uncover powerful loot and magical abilities.

Levels full of branching paths, shortcuts, and secrets reward those with the skill and creativity to pull them off. Find the perfect path through labyrinthine dungeons and reap the rewards for your efforts. Bloodthief offers a challenging experience that invites the player to learn the deep and intertwined gameplay mechanics to progress and succeed. It will push you to your limits but leave you feeling like the ultimate killing machine by end.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!