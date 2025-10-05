Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: the chinese room, White Wolf

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Deep Dive Into The Clans

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 recently dropped a quick deep dive video about the different clans you'll see in the game

Article Summary Bloodlines 2 showcases six playable vampire clans: Ventrue, Tremere, Brujah, Banu Haqim, Toreador, and Lasombra.

The new deep dive video explores each clan’s unique gameplay style, abilities, and role in Seattle’s dark politics.

Players take the role of Elder vampire Phyre, navigating the Camarilla Court’s intrigue and reclaiming lost powers.

Clan affinities and Disciplines shape player choices, with Story Packs expanding on key Camarilla characters’ stories.

Paradox Interactive, White Wolf, and developer The Chinese Room released a new video recently for Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, taking a smaller deep dive into the various clans you'll come across in the game. In what feels like a must-do move for the team after the debacle over what clans would be in the base game, they've given you a better look at how those clans will play a role in the overall game. The six that they focus on in this trailer are Ventrue, Tremere, Brujah, Banu Haqim, Toreador, and Lasombra. You also get to meet Niko Angelov at Aurora Pawn as they go over clan affinities and Discipline. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will launch on October 21, 2025, for PC and consoles.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will let players experience nine nights in Seattle as Elder vampire Phyre, navigating the treacherous politics of the Camarilla Court and reclaiming their full vampiric powers. Along the way, Phyre is haunted and guided by the voice of Fabien, a Malkavian detective whose fractured perception of reality offers both insight and unease. The story continues with the Story Packs, each centering on a key Camarilla character from Phyre's journey: Sheriff Benny and Primogen Ysabella. These packs deepen Phyre's story and reveal Seattle's World of Darkness through their eyes, offering fresh insights into their motivations and new angles on the city's hidden power struggles.

Players can choose one of six clans in the base game, each with its own distinct playstyles, outfits, and Disciplines: the rebellious Brujah, blood sorcery masters Tremere, justice-driven Banu Haqim, the persuasive Ventrue, the enthralling Toreador, and the shadow master Lasombra. Players must remain mindful of their surroundings or risk breaking the Masquerade – the absolute law of secrecy that keeps vampire society hidden from humanity.

