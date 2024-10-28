Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Little Bat Games

Vampire Therapist Has New Eternal Issues With Couples Therapy DLC

Vampire Therapist has a new update on the way that's totally free today, as well as a new DLC that has yet to have a release date

Article Summary Vampire Therapist's free Spanish Nights update adds new narrative options and game improvements today.

Upcoming Couples Therapy DLC delves into vampire relationships post-revolution, launching soon.

Join Sam, a reformed Wild West vampire, in a gothic world exploring therapy and self-discovery.

Game features real therapy concepts, historical comedy, voice acting, and engaging minigames.

Indie game developer and publisher Little Bat Games has a couple of updates for Vampire Therapist, as the game is getting a free update along with a new DLC. First off, the team has released a new Spanish Nights update for the game, which is completely free for everyone, as you'll get some new options in the game to explore on a narrative level, along with some improvements. Meanwhile, the new DLC is being called Couples Therapy, and it is exactly as it sounds as you'll be getting new storylines and characters who are in desperate need of counseling for eternal wedlock. The DLC has no release date set for it, but we have more info below as we wait to learn when it will arrive.

Couples Therapy

After learning the ropes from Andromachos, who is as handsome as he is deadly, players will now accompany Sam, his protegee vampire therapist from the Wild West, on his hardest session to date: Couples Therapy. Starring revolutionaries in love but with plenty of differences, players will experience the aftermath of the French and Iranian revolutions, along with broken hearts and power imbalances.

Vampire Therapist

Vampire Therapist is a narrative adventure in the vein (get it) of What We Do in the Shadows, the horror works of Mel Brooks, Monty Python, and Horrible Histories, where you play as a reformed bloodsucker helping other vampires find inner peace. Take on the role of Sam, a former rootin', tootin' Wild West gunslinger who escaped his day-to-day of murder and mayhem and realized, after a hundred years or so, that there's a whole lot more to unlife than blood, lace, and leather. Dragging himself from the quagmire of the Old West, Sam teams up with a 3000-year-old vampire living in Europe who's willing to show him the therapy ropes. Immerse yourself into this alternate world and meet your clients: self-hating vampires, agoraphobic social media addicts, supernatural narcissists, and victims of centuries-old capitalistic systems. You can't fix the world, but maybe you can help other vampires accept it. That is, if you can accept yourself first.

Real Therapy Concepts: You'll learn and apply real cognitive behavioral therapy concepts vetted by licensed therapists. By challenging client statements that contain "cognitive distortions," you'll help vampires see where their thoughts don't match reality.

You'll learn and apply real cognitive behavioral therapy concepts vetted by licensed therapists. By challenging client statements that contain "cognitive distortions," you'll help vampires see where their thoughts don't match reality. A Comedic Look Through History: Meet emotionally damaged vampires from ancient Greece, Renaissance Italy, Tudor England, and the Bronze Age.

Meet emotionally damaged vampires from ancient Greece, Renaissance Italy, Tudor England, and the Bronze Age. Singular Voice Acting: Vampire Therapist is fully voiced, with many characters played by a single actor (Cyrus Nemati, Hades' Ares, Dionysus, and Theseus). It promises to be a singular experience.

Vampire Therapist is fully voiced, with many characters played by a single actor (Cyrus Nemati, Hades' Ares, Dionysus, and Theseus). It promises to be a singular experience. Unique Setting: Vampire Therapist merges cozy self-introspection with a dark European goth vibe. In fact, the whole thing takes above a goth club in Germany filled with willing necks to bite.

Vampire Therapist merges cozy self-introspection with a dark European goth vibe. In fact, the whole thing takes above a goth club in Germany filled with willing necks to bite. Minigames: Learn mindfulness meditation, safely and consensually bite sexy necks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!