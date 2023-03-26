Venba Confirmed For PC & All Three Consoles This Summer Visai Games confirmed this week that all three major consoles will be getting their cooking narrative game Venba.

Indie developer and publisher Visai Games announced that their upcoming game Venba has been confirmed to be released this Summer. Originally it was just going to be on PC and select consoles, but the team revealed this week they will have the game out across the board for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, bringing this visual cooking tale to everyone they can. Not much else has changed since they last teased the game during a Nintendo Direct. Enjoy the latest info below, along with the Switch trailer that came out a while ago, as we now wait for them to give us a proper release date.

"Venba is a narrative cooking game, where you play as an Indian mom, who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s. Players will cook various dishes and restore lost recipes, hold branching conversations and explore in this story about family, love, loss and more. Play as an Indian mother, Venba, who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s. Venba's recipe book gets damaged when she moves to Canada. Restore the lost recipes to cook delicious mouth-watering dishes that serve as a connection to the home left behind. Players will cook various dishes and decipher long-lost family recipes. Through branching conversations, explore this story about family, love, and loss. Venba's recipe book gets damaged when she moves to Canada. Restore the lost recipes to cook delicious, mouth-watering dishes that serve as a connection to the home left behind. Get to know the family well, hold branching conversations, and explore as you face the challenges that arise from day-to-day life."

Cook Authentic And Delicious Recipes Handpicked From Regional Southern Indian Cuisine.

Hold Branching Conversations and experience the journey of an immigrant family.

Beautiful 2D Visuals And Animations.

Unique Soundtrack Inspired By Tamil Movies And Music.