Verses Of Enchantment To Be Released On August 1st

After having a free demo on Steam for a while, Nachtvlam will finally release the full version of Verses Of Enchantment on August 1st, 2023.

Indie game developer and publisher Nachtvlam has confirmed Verses Of Enchantment will be released on Steam at the start of August. The game has been teased for a short time now as you play a sorcerer using deckbuilding mechanics to cast spells and fight enemies in a variation of our world a few centuries ago. There's been a free demo for a while now on Steam, but it's kind of been limiting in scope and hasn't shown off what the full game could do. That all changes when the game is launched on August 1st. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"In Verses of Enchantment, play as an aspiring wizard in an 18th-century fantasy world. Become the ultimate sorcerer as you explore the realm and learn magic in the form of cards from a cast of unique and diverse characters. Study and learn the secrets of the five different schools of magic dictating the world and collect spells in the form of cards in order to build a library of skills and knowledge. Face off against experienced wizards and put your spellcraft to the test through deck-building combat encounters in campaign, versus, and gauntlet modes. Battle by influencing AI-generated poetry, using spells springing forth from previously played cards. Strategically think ahead of your opponents to control the wordcraft and become a master in calculated prose."

"Become one of the greats as you weave together spells and poetry! Collect new cards by winning duels to expand your spellcraft. Your played cards transform into poetry that can trigger various effects in newly played cards. Carefully think ahead to influence the generated poetry and become a master in strategic prose. Learn about the five different schools of magic dictating the world of Verses of Enchantment. Compose your deck of cards to inspire poetry to be remembered through the ages!"

