Victrix Reveals New Call Of Duty Pro BFG Controller

Victrix has a brand new version of their Pro BFG Controller currently on the market, as they revealed the Call Of Duty version out now.

Victrix revealed a brand new game controller design this morning as they collaborated with Activision for the Call Of Duty Pro BFG Controller. As you can see from the images below, they have incorporated different elements from the Modern Warfare series into this design, mostly making it yellow and gold with hints of purple from the company. Technically called the Las Almas Limited Edition, you can get it for $200 via their website. We have more info on the controller below.

Full Wireless and Wired Compatibility: With the Mode Switch, players can easily swap between PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (using X input) devices.

Modularity: The reversible left module allows for both the standard PlayStation stick configuration as well as offset sticks. Fans of fighting games can swap in the Fight Pad module, which replaces the right stick with six microswitch buttons. The D-Pad, Analog Stick Caps, and Analog Stick Gates are also interchangeable.

Four Mappable Back Buttons with User-Configurable Profiles: Call Of Duty players can map the back buttons on the fly with the Profile Button, and save up to 3 unique profiles for button mappings

Patented Multi-Position Clutch Triggers: Boasting five different stopping points, the patented clutch triggers allow players to tune the trigger pulls to their specific liking, whether they want hair triggers, standard triggers, or something in the middle

Low Latency Audio with EQ Profiles: The Pro BFG delivers the highest possible audio quality through the controller's 3.5mm Headset Jack. The controller is also compatible with 3D Audio on PS5 consoles.

Victrix Control Hub Customization PC App: Players can make their controller as unique as their playstyle with the free Victrix Control Hub App for PC. The Control Hub allows players to configure button and EQ settings to fit their play style, run diagnostics, and update the controller's firmware all in one place.

Built On Award-Winning Technology: The Pro BFG is a top-tier esports controller officially licensed for PlayStation and renowned for its exceptional performance. It has garnered numerous accolades in the fields of Gaming and Tech, including prestigious awards such as Best Gaming Accessory by Shacknews, Esquire's recognition for Best Modular Controller, GameSpot's esteemed title of Best Gaming Accessory, and the coveted 2023 iF Design Award.

