Victrix Reveals Their New Pro BFG Gaming Controller

Victrix recently revealed a brand new gaming controller for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as they have released the Pro BFG. This is a highly customizable controller that will give you multiple options of how to play. This includes various additions to the thumbstick, variations on the D-Pad, and even the ability to change out the right-side buttons to form an arcade setup. The controller is currently up for sale via their website for $180, and will also work for PC along with both consoles. We have more details about the design below from the company.

Full Wireless and Wired Compatibility: With the Mode Switch, players can easily swap between PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (using X input) devices.

With the Mode Switch, players can easily swap between PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (using X input) devices. Modularity: The reversible left module allows for both the standard PlayStation stick configuration as well as offset sticks. Fans of fighting games can swap in the Fight Pad module, which replaces the right stick with six microswitch buttons. The D-Pad, Analog Stick Caps, and Analog Stick Gates are also interchangeable.

The reversible left module allows for both the standard PlayStation stick configuration as well as offset sticks. Fans of fighting games can swap in the Fight Pad module, which replaces the right stick with six microswitch buttons. The D-Pad, Analog Stick Caps, and Analog Stick Gates are also interchangeable. Four Mappable Back Buttons with User-Configurable Profiles: Players can map the back buttons on the fly with the Profile Button, and save up to 3 unique profiles for button mappings

Players can map the back buttons on the fly with the Profile Button, and save up to 3 unique profiles for button mappings Patented Multi-Position Clutch Triggers: Boasting five different stopping points, the patented clutch triggers allow players to tune the trigger pulls to their specific liking, whether they want hair triggers, standard triggers, or something in the middle

Boasting five different stopping points, the patented clutch triggers allow players to tune the trigger pulls to their specific liking, whether they want hair triggers, standard triggers, or something in the middle Low Latency Audio with EQ Profiles: The Pro BFG delivers the highest possible audio quality through the controller's 3.5mm Headset Jack. The controller is also compatible with 3D Audio on PS5 consoles.

The Pro BFG delivers the highest possible audio quality through the controller's 3.5mm Headset Jack. The controller is also compatible with 3D Audio on PS5 consoles. Victrix Control Hub Customization App: PC players can make their controllers as unique as their playstyle with the free Victrix Control Hub. The Control Hub allows players to configure button and EQ settings to fit their play style, run diagnostics, and update the controller's firmware all in one place.