Minecraft Drops Two New Expansions Over Two Games

Mojang revealed two new expansions being released for Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons to keep you busy in both titles. Starting with main Minecraft, the game will be getting Caves & Cliffs: Part 2, adding in a ton of content to the game that enhances what was already released in Part 1 and giving you even more adventures in spelunking. Meanwhile, those looking for new things to do in Minecraft Dungeons will be getting the Cloudy Climb expansion and a new Adventure Pass for the game on December 14th. You can read about both below from the devs along with a trailer for the latter.

There's plenty of reason to be excited! Cloudy Climb will introduce new, free content that includes an all-new progression system, weekly challenges, and a looming tower that – whether you like it or not – loves to rearrange itself whenever it gets an opportunity. Typical procedurally generated tower behavior, but also the perfect place to test your skills and to acquire Adventure Points! Adventure Points allows you unlock seasonal rewards such as adorable pets, dazzling capes, colorful flairs, and entertaining emotes that offer new ways of communicating with your fellow players. I for one plan to be the cringiest member of my party and dab emote to my heart's content. If it's there, why not use it? And for those of you who simply can't get enough of these rewards, there's a second, premium reward track with additional goodies, which can be unlocked by purchasing the Adventure Pass. These rewards have no impact on gameplay, but boy do they look shiny! Er, well, unless you plan on using the Ender skin.

Part II gives the mountains and caves that you know and love a makeover. Updated terrain generation, higher peaks, more elaborate cave systems – even the ore veins are larger! They are all so gorgeous so I might have to accept one of the makeovers that my team offers me on the daily. If they can make me look like a lush cave, who am I to say no? This update also brings CANDLES for everyone. The best light source known to man, or at least this writer, is almost here! Candles bring ambiance. Warmth. A hypnotic flickering flame. What more can you ask for? Well, maybe a candle in a cake. Go on! You're worth it. You may have noticed that a few items were missing from the list of new stuff, namely archeology, bundles, and goat horns. This was not just because I couldn't come up with something quippy to write about them, because I totally could. Archeology? I can dig it! See? Gold. No, these features have been put on hold. They have not been cancelled, we just had to put them on the backburner for now. While they won't be in the Wild Update, they are going to come to Minecraft in the future when we're able to add them in the best possible way. Until then, you have a bunch of mountains to climb and caves to dive into. That's going to take some time, especially if you navigate like I do – minimal planning, maximum confidence.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Minecraft Dungeons: Cloudy Climb – Launch Date Reveal (https://youtu.be/gJIpF7PAjaE)