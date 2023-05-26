Minecraft Releases Details Coming For The Trails & Tales Update

A number of new additions are coming to Minecraft as the Trails & Tales update will be released this coming June.

Mojang has revealed new details about the upcoming update coming to Minecraft, as players will soon be able to experience Trails & Tales for themselves. The game will be getting several additions when it goes live on June 7th, including the return of the Sniffer, the addition of Camels, more Armor Trims, the Archeology addition, and more. We got the full dev notes and the latest video below showing it off!

ARCHEOLOGY : Archeology adds an increased history to worlds—allowing for more storytelling possibilities. Players will discover suspicious sand in new desert temple rooms and the newly introduced suspicious gravel in ocean ruins or trail ruins, a new structure found in cold biomes. Players can carefully uncover hidden tools, bones, sniffer eggs, and pottery sherds. Craft four of these sherds together to make a pot with patterns telling a unique story.

SNIFFER: The winner of the 2022 Minecraft Live mob vote has been brought back from extinction! Players will find the sniffer eggs in archeology sites. A baby snifflet will hatch from these eggs and grow into the huge sniffer, one of the largest friendly mobs ever in Minecraft! The sniffer will "sniff" out ancient seeds you can grow into the new torchflower and pitcher plant.

CAMELS: Another huge mob with a mind of its own, players can saddle it and raise it – but when a camel without a rider wants to sit, it sits. With its tall legs, the camel keeps players out of reach of zombies on the ground allowing you to sprint or dash to safety. Just be careful of skeletons' ranged attacks! The camel can hold two riders, making it the perfect mob to go on an adventure with a friend.

CHERRY GROVES : These beautiful new trees fill the horizon with a stunning shade of pink. These new trees can be crafted into a full pink wood-set, including the newly introduced hanging signs, and cherry tree saplings to grow more of the lovely pink trees. Players will also be delighted to find a unique petal falling particle effect only in the cherry groves, as well as a new pink petals ground cover decoration.

ARMOR TRIMS: Using the new smithing templates found across biomes and structures, players can express themselves through their armor by combining different materials and smithing template patterns for a wide variety of customization options. In total, there are 16 armor trims, including new trims found in ancient cities and trail ruins, and numerous unique combinations.