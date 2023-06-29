Rocket League Kicked Off Its Eighth Anniversary Today

Posted in: Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: epic games, rocket league

Rocket League Kicked Off Its Eighth Anniversary This Week

Enjoy all of the celebrations in Rocket League over the next few weeks as Psyonix celebrates the game's eighth anniversary.

Psyonix has officially launched a new update for Rocket League as the team are celebrating eight great years of the game with a special anniversary event. The event marks the official return of the Birthday Ball, which you can play right now for special challenges and rewards. The game also has two new Limited Time Modes and birthday-themed Items you can snag in the Item Shop. We have more details below from their latest blog as this will all run until July 7!

ROCKET LEAGUE EIGHTH ANNIVERSARY

With birthdays come presents, and this year's Challenge Rewards are really something special! Have a blast with the black and white Waned Flame Boost and Trail, or train your car to sing with the Hemi Birthday Player Anthem (no really, the song is played by real car engines!) You'll also earn up to 300 free Credits in total, perfect for spiffing up your ride with a new birthday look. And the presents just keep coming! Throughout Birthday Ball, players can earn up to five Golden Eggs to unlock Items from the Champions Series 1–4. Golden Eggs work just like previous Golden rewards⁠—complete the Challenge to earn Golden Eggs, then open them in your Inventory to unlock items!

CHALLENGE REWARDS

8th Birthday Crown Player Banner

8th Birthday Avatar Border

Golden Egg '23

Hemi Birthday Player Anthem

Waned Flame Boost

Waned Flame Trail

ITEMS GALORE

Our 8th birthday is a classy affair, and proper attire should be worn at all times. Slip into the finest glowing neon tux the world has ever known with the Huntress Formal Fennec Decal. Of course, a party requires more than just immaculate fashion, and this year's birthday supplies include five fabulous black-and-white items available in the Item Shop! Don the Battle-Cars Anniversary Cake: Noire Topper or equip the Storm Watch: Noire Decal.

ITEM SHOP

June 28 – July 5: Titanium White Fennec (800 Credits)

June 28 – July 1: Storm Watch: Noire Decal (2000 Credits)

July 2 – July 3: Huntress Formal Fennec Decal (300 Credits)

July 4 – July 5: Startrack: Noire Boost (400 Credits)

July 6 – July 7: Battle-Cars Anniversary Cake: Noire Topper (200 Credits)

July 7 – July 8: Cupcake Anniversary: Noire Antenna (300 Credits)

July 10 – July 11: Party Time: Noire Goal Explosion (2000 Credits)

