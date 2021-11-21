Sky Fleet Is Getting Released On PC In Mid-December

Freedom Games revealed this week they're finally releasing Sky Fleet onto PC, as the game will be dropping on December 17th. For a moment it seemed like it would be on other platforms for PC, but right now it's simply Steam for both PC and Mac. You can see the latest trailer for the game below as it will be coming out a month from now.

Welcome to Sky Fleet! You and your fellow recruits have been selected to take to the air in our latest and greatest military invention: the combat blimp. Our sacred floating islands are under siege from a vast fleet of rogue drones. Your mission is simple, recruit by taking your blimp, go up there, and start blastin' before it really balloons into an all-out war! You won't fight alone. Our engineers will follow your blimp force into the clouds, to establish a bridgehead against the drone menace and protect the ecosystem of our floating legacy. Lead our forces into the skies and secure the floating islands before drones arrive! Build extractors to collect resources, power generators to keep everything running, and farms to keep the pilotsunder your command fed! Prepare for the inevitable assault! From the drones! The sky drones! DRONES!

The enemy will not stand, er, float idly by. These islands carry a wealth of resources that will supercharge the enemy drone production. We can't let that happen! Defend your mining operations with turrets, lots and lots of turrets. Gather uridium from the wreckage to bolster the bridgehead and expand it. Defend the islands and ensure precious duraphyte does not wind up in enemy hands. Tentacles! Appendages? They have tentacles, BTW. Once your team's blimps are bristling with lethal weapons,take the fight to the enemy. Destroy them all and let the scrappers sort them out! Upgrade your blimp and put the fear of blue-screens in those dastardly drones. Push back the enemy with your team back to their base where they belong. Ensure a swift and definitive victory by taking down their base to eliminate the drone threat once and for all!