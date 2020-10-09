Square Enix Confirms Outriders Will Be Released February 2021

We've been wondering just when Square Enix was planning to release Outriders to the public and this week we finally got an answer. Along with developer People Can Fly, the company revealed this week that the game will officially drop on February 2nd, 2021. What's more, the game will be released on PC, Stadia, and both versions of the Xbox and PlayStation consoles so all players can enjoy it. No word yet on whether there will be a Nintendo Switch version at this time. The game has kind of been in a state of slow development since COVID-19 struck. At the start of 2020, we had attended a demo for the game and it looked like we were on schedule to see it debut at E3 and eventually released this fall. Clearly, those plans got thrown into the air, but now we know the game will arrive in late Winter. We have a couple of quotes from the announcement below as well as a release date trailer for you to check out.

"We're very happy to announce that we can offer full cross-play support and a free next-gen upgrade plan for Outriders players. The great thing about this system is that even if you're not picking up your PS5 or XSX quite yet, we've got you covered and there's no need to wait. If you buy the current-gen version of Outriders, we'll give you the next-gen version for free," said Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios. "We're taking a little bit longer to ensure players have the best possible experience with OutridersS, we're also including new features like Cross-Play which will make our game much more accessible on all platforms," added Lee Singleton, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios.