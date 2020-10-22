Sylvester Stallone Confirmed As Rambo In Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Next month WB Games and NetherRealms Studios will be bringing Rambo to Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, voiced by Sylvester Stallone. Longtime fans of the series are no strangers to weird characters being added to the fighting franchise (as well as the DC Comics' Injustice series), primarily based on what properties the studio is allowed to work with. Already in the game for unknown reasons beyond having a cool factor are Robocop and The Terminator, and at one point Ash Williams from Evil Dead was penciled in to be in the game. (May still happen, who knows?!) But it looks like to coincide with the release of the Complete Steelbook Collection of the Rambo films, we're getting the character added to the roster. What's more, Sly himself is voicing all the character's lines and his likeness has been added to the character. Here's a little more on his story as it pertains to the game.

John J. Rambo, the former Special Forces soldier, brings his unique fighting skills to the Mortal Kombat universe, equipped with his signature survival knife for up close encounters and compound bow for longer range targets. As an expert in hand-to-hand combat, Rambo attacks with vicious grapples and uses traps to keep his opponents guessing, combined with his brutal strength to take on any Kombatant who stands in his way.

We'll see how well the character catches on with fans, especially since half of his moves in the game involve setting traps for your opponent to talk into. We especially love crawling on the ground to get to them. Plus the fatality will give you a throwback to First Blood. Plus, you now get to have a fantasy fight between Rambo and The Terminator! Enjoy the trailer below as Rambo will join the game as part of the Kombat Pack 2 on November 17th, and be included in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for PS5 and Xbox Series X.