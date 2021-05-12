Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground Gets Three Faction Trailers

Focus Home Interactive and Gasket Games have released three new trailers this week for Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground. These three trailers focus on the three factions in the game, as you'll get a better look at the Eternals, the Nighthaunt, and the Maggotkin. As you might suspect, each one comes with its own bonuses and negatives that will help you gain an advantage, but also leave room for other factions to have a shot at defeating you. You can enjoy all three of them below as the game is still set to be released on May 27th for PC as well as all three major consoles.

In this dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Death across the realms, you'll choose between the stalwart Stormcast Eternals, ghoulish Nighthaunt, and putrescent Maggotkin. Lead your highly customizable forces in combat, unlocking devastating new units, weapons and skills across three solo campaigns and multiplayer. Pick one of Storm Ground's three factions – the stalwart Stormcast Eternals, the ghoulish Nighthaunt and the putrescent Maggotkin – and lead your highly-customisable force in this dynamic turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. Unlock new units, wargear, weapons and devastating skills across the game's three solo campaigns and multiplayer modes to improve your armies and become a force to be reckoned with.

The Eternals, Storm Ground's sturdiest warriors, are worthy of their name. Banding together in tight formations around their hero allows them to withstand tons of damage and shine in long battles. Nighthaunts on the other hand are much more fragile, relying on debuffs to weaken their enemies and on summoning units to overwhelm them. Last but not least, the Maggotkin compensate their generally sluggish movement with an unrivaled ability to control the battlefield, turning hex tiles into dangerous hazard zones that inflict debilitating effects on the toughest of enemies with ease.