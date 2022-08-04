Vikingard Will Have A Special Crossover With The TV Show Vikings

NetEase Games revealed today that they will be launching a special crossover event in Vikingard with the popular TV show Vikings. The content will kick off on August 23rd as you will be able to fight alongside heroes from the television series in the game, as well as be able to participate in a number of in-game integrations that will mix the two properties up for some ultimate Viking glory. The content they look to add to the game will primarily revolve around the events of Season One of the series, so there is no need to deep dive too hard if you've never seen it before to find out who these people are and what they bring to the table. The game will also dole out some special rewards during this time that are also themed around the show, but nothing was revealed at this time beyond the art you see here. We have a little more info from the team about what the crossover will entail for you to check out below.

The first Vikings themed integration into Vikingard will allow players to recruit and battle alongside Vikings characters Ragnar, Lagertha, Rollo, and Floki. These characters have been recreated in stunning detail through Vikingard's art design, allowing players to admire them as they fight their way through foes. Once the first in-game integration is complete, these four Vikings characters will accompany and help players in their quests to seize territories and attack cities. Players can join and advise Ragnar on his path to become King, or they can invite Ragnar, Lagertha, Rollo, and Floki to visit their own tribes and receive insight into their respective journeys. Players can even befriend these Vikings icons and earn exclusive rewards, allowing them to treasure the memories of the journey together.