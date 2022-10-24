Volley Pals Is Coming To PC & Consoles In Mid-2023

Indie developer and publisher NAISU revealed their next game Volley Pals is headed to PC and consoles in Q2 2023. The game is a modern-styled arcade volleyball title in which you'll have a unique cast to choose from and some crazy mechanics that will test what you got when it comes to scoring and defending. The game will play with up to four people in crazy co-op where you can choose from a number of different circumstances to make something that will either drive you insane or make you an amazing player. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Volley Pals is an adrenaline-packed modern-style arcade volleyball game with different mechanics in each of its levels. We designed it as a local multiplayer party game that supports up to four people. Volley Pals is exactly the game you're looking for if you want to be on the edge of your seat with friends, family, or anyone you can spend some super-fun time with. Simplified arcade volleyball where you hit the ball and pass it to your opponent's field. However, in Volley Pals, you can also do many other interesting things, which may not be welcomed in classic volleyball. Including but not limited to: invading your opponent's area, using your opponent's service before they do, increasing the height of the net, playing rock/paper/scissors, and various other things that can be seen in the trailer."

"Playing options range from 1v1 or 1v2 to 2v2, with any number being AI or real players, so playing volleyball never gets boring! On top of that, with each level the gameplay gets crazier as a different mechanic is introduced, and it's up to you to master it and play it to your advantage. All levels are designed with a unique theme that gets you excited for what is coming next! Enjoy every second with original and cute 2D-style characters to choose from, each with likable characteristics, topped off with beautiful music to get you immersed. You can even customize your own level to fit your tastes perfectly, a wonderful addition to the already delightful levels!"