VR Music Game Unplugged Headed To Oculus Quest

Vertigo Games announced this week that their musical VR game Unplugged with be headed to the Oculus Quest next month. According to everything released about this version, it appears to be the current build with all the updates and fixes that the game has received so far, giving Oculus players everything other players already have. This version of the game will be released on October 21st, and a standard PC VR version is being prepped for sometime in 2022.

Play air guitar and write rock history in VR. In Unplugged you get to rock out hard to some of the biggest rock songs, using just your hands. No controllers or peripherals required. Are you ready to become a rock legend? Jump on stage in Unplugged and rock out to some of the biggest and most insanely cool songs from world-famous rock bands, including The Offspring, Weezer, and Ozzy Osbourne. Strap on your VR headset and use hand-tracking to play air guitar live on stage in front of ever-growing crowds. Pick from a selection of virtual guitars and amps to power yourself through an incredible rock journey. Match your fingers to the chords, strum the strings at the right time, and become a rock legend. For those about to rock, we salute you.

Unplugged lets players jam out to some of the world's most famous rock songs on a virtual stage as they play air guitar fully powered by hand-tracking technology. Celebrating over five decades of rock history, Unplugged will feature a mix of diverse rock songs at launch including some of the biggest, loudest and most insanely cool songs from world-famous rock bands and several indie gems. A handful of songs were announced by Vertigo Games today: