Wands Alliance Will Be Coming To Oculus Quest 2

Beyond Frames Entertainment and Cortopia Studios revealed that Wands Alliance will be coming to the Oculus Quest 2 this year. The game serves as a sequel to the original 2016 game simply known as Wands, in which you battle other players in magical combat using, what else, magic wands. The original game did pretty well on VR and was getting periodical updates from the devs while it was popular, to the point where you could say it was one of the better upkept titles over the past few years where the team didn't just fix some bugs and left to go do another title immediately as we see in various other studios who make VR titles.

Not much was revealed about the sequel beyond the video below, as we know they will be taking the original concept of "high paced magic and wand wielding" up to the next level as they will be doing team-based 3v3 gameplay. Which will be set in an alternate Victorian-era London where, as we all know, magic was around every single corner. You can check out the trailer for the game here along with a quote from the announcement as we now wait to see when they plan to release the game, as there was no date set beyond the idea it will come out in 2022.

"We wanted to challenge ourselves to find a room scale gameplay mechanic in a PvP game, whereas most other titles in the genre deliver a more stationary play style. We found the Wands universe to be the right path and we have worked really hard to bring 3v3 magical battles to VR in a completely new package. We're finally getting ready to launch Wands Alliances in 2022, almost six years after Wands in 2016 and I cannot wait to start playing it with the wider VR community," said Ricky Helgesson, co-founder of Beyond Frames and Head of Design at Cortopia.