Wang "ShuiMoo" Qihao Wins Hearthstone Masters Tour Dalaran

It was an all-Chinese final during the Hearthstone Masters Tour Dalaran this past weekend after an unpredictable but fun tournament. Heading into the quarterfinals, China had four representatives with the Americas completely knocked out of the event, leaving three from Europe and one from Japan to fill the remaining slots. The final four saw three from China and one from Croatia, but it eventually ended in ShuiMoo taking on OmegaZero in the finals. ShuiMoo eventually took the entire tournament with a 3-0 sweep. You can read Blizzard's official recap below and check out the video of the match to see how he managed to do it down at the bottom.

Masters Tour Dalaran proved to be the Chinese Masters Tour as Wang "ShuiMoo" Qihao defeated Lin "OmegaZero" Zheng, both from China, in a clean 3-0 sweep! With the fourth clean sweep of Day 3, ShuiMoo made short work of the final match to claim $25,000 in prizing as the Masters Tour Dalaran champion.

Chinese players dominated the third Masters Tour of the year, overall, with three out of four Top 4 positions earned by players from China. ShuiMoo ultimately pulled ahead, and in the words of Alex "Raven" Baguley,won "in such a quick fashion, and such a convincing fashion" with his Rush Warrior, OTK Demon Hunter, and Miracle Rogue, that there waslittle reason to doubt that he was the best player at Masters Tour Dalaran.

We are only halfway through the 2021 Hearthstone Masters program, with three more Masters Tours and Season 2of Grandmasters, to take us to the World Championship. At this rate, China is shaping up to be the region to beat at the end of the year, but there is still a great deal of Hearthstone left until the next member of the Hall of Champions is crowned.