War Robots: Frontiers Announced For PC & Console In 2023

MY.GAMES and Pixonic announced a new game this week as they'll be releasing War Robots: Frontiers sometime in 2023. This game is an online multiplayer third-person shooter that will have you fiving into mechanized battle with a number of differentdesigns and build, complete with various options for you to tweak it for your fighting pleasure. The game is technically has already been planned for release into Early Access starting on November 24th, but players will only have a limited amount of options at their disposal. So if you're looking to try it out, there's the start of your window. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer below that talks about the game.

"Following the discovery of the Wild 10, a cluster of distant worlds rich with resources and opportunities, Earth is left behind in favor of these promising new frontiers. However, conflict follows and three factions begin an endless war for control. Pilots — the operators of powerful War Robots — enforce their iron-fisted rule. Seize control of your very own fleet of War Robots, define the Wild 10's destiny as a Pilot, and pave the way to a glorious new future in War Robots: Frontiers!"

"Jump in the cockpit of a War Robot, venture to new battlegrounds on distant worlds, and team up with friends for thrilling, fast-paced, 6v6 PvP battles. Maps will react visibly as the battle rages on. Fight enemy War Robots through destructible terrain, and watch as the world and its Robots wear down, crumble, and break. You can build new War Robots and engineer them to battle-ready perfection. Arm your fleet with new weapons, abilities, modules, Robot Pilots, and special cosmetic upgrades! Shoot and smash enemy War Robots to build up your Alpha Power gauge. When it's full, you can unleash your ultimate secret weapon — the Alpha Robot — for maximum damage!"