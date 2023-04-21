War Robots: Frontiers Is Free To Play This Weekend You have a chance to play War Robots: Frontiers this weekend, totally free, with progress carrying over if you buy the game.

MY.GAMES and Pixonic announced this week that War Robots: Frontiers will be free to play this weekend for those looking to try out the game. The announcement came down today during the War Robots Live Show, in which the company was celebrating the ninth anniversary of the franchise, as you can experience the mech fighting in 6-v-6 robot warfare on PC and consoles. We have the full rundown from the team below of what you can expect this weekend, as the free weekend is active now until April 24th.

"Frontiers will bring players to a new star system 200 years into the future, alongside a familiar character who is still hanging around from the original War Robots. Revealed at the War Robots Live Show, a new story trailer shows the journey of APPM-3TR (App-mee-tah), who will become players' mentor and guide through the Wild Ten star system in future updates. Where the original War Robots was a war for domination of Earth, War Robots: Frontiers sees players as mercenary Robot Pilots desperately earning their keep while fighting for control of the Wild Ten. Megacorporations have set their sights on these unclaimed planets, and Pilots will need their patronage to secure their livelihoods."

"Starting today, players can break into the mayhem of the Wild Ten, free of charge, until April 24 at 11 AM CEST on Steam and via MGLauncher. Players will have access to all of the game's content throughout the free weekend and can take advantage of up to 33% off Pioneer Packs until April 26 to continue their adventure into the Wild Ten. Any progress made during the free weekend will carry over when the player buys the Pioneer Packs that not only contain access to the game but also useful in-game items. Pioneers also can participate in the development of the game by trying out new features first and helping the developers by sharing feedback and suggestions on the official Discord server. When Early Access ends at a later date, the game will become free-to-play (following a progression wipe)."