Review – Warcry: Heart Of Ghur, Chaotic In The Most Wondrous Sense

Warhammer has been a solid intellectual property of Games Workshop for many decades now. The world the tabletop gaming company giant has been cultivating since its inception is vast and diverse. So now, with Warcry, Games Workshop's Age of Sigmar offshoot skirmish game, entering its newest edition, we got the chance to delve into the Heart of Ghur and look at what the boxed set has to offer! As such, we got a free review copy of the kit, and here's what we think about it!

Heart of Ghur, the first boxed set for the new edition of Warcry, comes with a plethora of items to satiate any fan of this skirmish game. First of all, it comes with models for the Rotmire Creed, a warband that is allegedly not too dissimilar from Nurgle's own (although whether or not we can actually use them in Age of Sigmar with the Maggotkin remains to be seen). These swamp hunters are placed counter to the Horns of Hashut, a mighty warband comprised of the followers of the dark god Hashut. The box has a total of 20 models, but that's not nearly all of what the box has to offer.

Additionally, Heart of Ghur contains a multitude of terrain pieces derived from the swampy jungles of Ghur, the Realm of Beasts. There are plenty of different pieces of model terrain perfect to use to depict your epic skirmishes in the loamy heart of the realm. Besides this, it also has the necessary items to start a game of Warcry right away (once everything is assembled, of course!). This means a book for the scenarios, the Core Rulebook itself (again, we must emphasize that it's a whole new edition so if you play this game you'll need this!), cards for scenarios, model stats, tactics, and similar necessities, and dice and measuring tools aplenty.

All in all, this boxed set looks to be great fun for when we can manage to get these little guys painted up and ready for action. We played Warcry prior to the pandemic's surge in the United States, and now is as good a time as any to return to it. What do you think? Will you be picking up Heart of Ghur when it comes out? Is Games Workshop going to continue to foster this wonderful skirmish game for years to come, or will it go the way of Mordheim and Battlefleet Gothic (speaking of, who here misses Mordheim?)? Let us know in the comments below!