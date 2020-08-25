Warframe Gets Two New Videos For Heart Of Deimos Before Release

Before Digital Extremes releases the new Heart Of Deimos expansion to Warframe, two new videos have come from the devs. This new addition to the game is going to change a lot of things and could actually break a lot of players in the process with how much awesome but weird stuff is happening from this point forward. But it's all good because insane and weird are the kind of things the game could use right about now. You can read more about it below and check out both videos.

The new Heart of Deimos Quest will see you following Mother, and her loyal (if a little damaged) servants Loid and Otak, into the sinister mystery that surrounds the Infested Moon of Deimos. You must look past Deimos' wormed exterior if you ever hope to understand its secrets, Tenno. Collect the tattered remains of Xaku and unleash its Void power to corrupt and confuse enemies. Infuse your Warframes with new Abilities by utilizing the Helminth System aboard your Orbiter.

Access Heart of Deimos by completing the Mars Junction on your path through the Star Chart! As you explore Cambion Drift, you'll learn more about the landscape, teeming with life that is just as quick to tear you to pieces as look at you. Observe and collect the useful flora and mining resources and come face to face with Deimos' more sentient inhabitants: the Entrati. The Entrati are ancient Orokin, who have been integrated into the Infestation that spreads across Deimos. Semi-conscious, a group of Entrati researchers will be your guides as you venture out into the Cambion Drift to complete Bounties, collect Resources, conserve wildlife and restore Deimos! You'll learn much more about the Entrati when you start to dive into Heart of Deimos, Tenno!

Discover more about the broken Warframe, Xaku. Xaku was designed by the Warframe community, from concept to Ability design, and is sure to make a massive impact both in the fighting on Deimos, and the battles to come. Xaku and their Abilities revolve around their connection to the Void, passively granting a 25% chance of evading projectiles, buffing Weapons and stealing enemy firepower. Master Xaku to terrify enemies and dominate the battle!