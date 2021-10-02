Warframe Launches Quest To Conquer Cancer Event For October

Digital Extremes has launched a new event for October in Warframe tied to the real world with their Quest To Conquer Cancer. All month long, players and the general public can participate in the quest by tuning into participating Warframe streams and donating onstream and unlock exclusive rewards, which includes content from the upcoming expansion The New War. The game's Twitch channel will be using the Donor Drive extension as well so you can donate directly without leaving the stream. For players, every donation made will be counted toward a reward tier that unlocks exclusive in-game content on all platforms and other rewards. The initiative is being done in partnership with The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in Toronto, Ontario. We have more info about the event and different donation tiers below.

"Giving back to our community has always been part of the Warframe spirit and our community of players have always been known to be inclusive, welcoming, and charitable beyond belief ," said Sheldon Carter, COO of Digital Extremes. "For the second year, we're creating an exciting program that engages and rewards players while raising awareness and funds to fight for a cause that affects the lives of so many around us." A new line of Warframe charity merchandise in stylish pink is also available in limited quantities, including a t-shirt, an enamel pin, and a floof plush. Customers who purchase the Conquera Kuaka Floof Plush or the Conquera Collection will also receive a free in-game charity-themed floof delivered digitally after purchase. Net proceeds from charity merchandise purchases will be donated after the campaign ends and are considered as contributions towards donation tiers.

Warframe Quest To Conquer Cancer: Donation Tiers & Rewards Unlock the Conquera Glyph I and Conquera Glyph II – $5,000 Show your support for Princess Margaret with two brand-new Warframe Glyphs created by community fan artist dull-ahan! Unlock the Conquera Glyph III and a Glyph Display – $10,000 Get an additional Glyph by community fan artist dull-ahan and a Glyph Display! Unlock a 3x Forma (Built) Alert – $20,000 Unlock a 3x Forma in-game Alert that will go live on all platforms starting November 5 at 2 p.m. ET through November 15 at 2 p.m. ET. Unlock the Conquera Orbiter Decoration – $30,000 Display the Conquera Decoration proudly in your Orbiter! Unlock The New War Concept Art Reveal #1 – $40,000 Unlock a special concept art reveal from our next highly anticipated cinematic expansion – The New War! The art will be shared on the Quest to Conquer Cancer website, and on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Unlock a 1x Umbra Forma (Built) Alert – $50,000 Get a 1x Umbra Forma Alert that will go live on all platforms starting November 5 at 2 p.m. ET through November 15 at 2 p.m. ET. Unlock The New War Concept Art Reveal #2 – $60,000 Another concept image will be revealed for The New War, shown on the Quest to Conquer Cancer website and on social media including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Unlock a 3-Day Affinity Booster Weekend – $70,000 Enjoy a weekend Affinity boost starting November 5 at 2 p.m. ET to November 7 at 2 p.m. ET. Unlock The New War Concept Art Reveal #3 – $80,000 Get excited for a third The New War concept art reveal on the Quest to Cancer website and on social media including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Unlock the Conquera Ribbon – $90,000 Unlock the Conquera Ribbon Chest Armor to go along with the matching Conquera Syandana. The Conquera Ribbon has an unchangeable pink color channel to represent this Breast Cancer campaign, however, other color channels can be changed on the Conquera Ribbon to allow for a degree of customization. Unlock the Conquera Ephemera – $100,000 Fashion Frame for a great cause and get the brand-new Conquera Ephemera. This Ephemera is fully color customizable — whether you choose to keep it pink or represent a cause of your choice, the option is yours!