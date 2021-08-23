Warframe Will Host A Massive Nidus Prime Showcase Event

Digital Extremes revealed that they will be holding a special Warframe livestream which will be dedicated to the Nidus Prime Showcase. The event will take place on Friday, August 27th at 11am PT, broadcast live on both Twitch and YouTube. This will be the first chance for players to get an in-game walkthrough of the anticipated Nidus Prime. You can read a little bit more of what's to come this week down below as this looks to be a full-on assault of the senses when it comes to the latest Warframe to join the game.

Nidus Prime was first revealed at Tennocon 2021 and is the Prime variant of Nidus, offering increased base stats and extra Polarity Slots providing more Mod customization and stronger builds for players. With Nidus Prime, players can rupture the ground with a damaging fungal growth that steals energy from each enemy it strikes, pull enemies in with an infested pod erupting with tendrils, bind with targets via a parasitic link to deal damage, and swarm nearby enemies with gluttonous maggots.

Viewers tuning in will also have the opportunity to experience a rerun of Tennocon 2021's wildly popular narrative relay event on all platforms, which was inaccessible to a large number of players during this year's TennoLive stream due to massively high concurrent viewership. This stress test rerun will take viewers on a guided immersive flashback at some of players' most momentous and shocking plot moments from Warframe's history as well as a look back inside the fabled Zariman Ten Zero and other Warframe scenes.

The excitement doesn't stop here — also being teased on this week's development showcase is the return of Warframe's popular Operation: Plague Star event, a popular limited-run event that will see players rallying together to defend the Plains of Eidolon against infested lifeforms before they make their way to Cetus. To make Operation: Plague Star even more explosive, a new weapon will be revealed on stream that will help players destroy the toxic, infested boil before it becomes unstoppable.