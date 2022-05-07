Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Launches On PC

This week, Frontier Foundry and Complex Games officially released Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters onto PC. Now you can officially command the Grey Knights in some of the biggest and most aggressive ground combat missions you'll ever see in the franchise as you attempt to crush the forces of Nurgle. You'll also manage the wider conflict against the Bloom from aboard between epic battles aboard the Baleful Edict strike cruiser as you decide where to take the battle next. Enjoy the launch trailer down below as you can play the game right now.

In Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, players command the Grey Knights in cinematic and aggressive ground combat missions, using firepower, melee weapons, psychic abilities and the environment itself to crush the colourful forces of Nurgle. Between battles, in the game's rich strategy layer, they'll manage the wider conflict against the Bloom from aboard the Baleful Edict strike cruiser, choosing where to take the fight next and researching new ways to overcome the forces of Chaos.

The Castellan Champion Edition of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters unlocks access to the exclusive Grey Knights character Castellan Garran Crowe, warden of the powerful Black Blade of Antwyr, which he carries in-game. In this edition, Crowe will join the player's campaign partway through the story and will then be available to select from the barracks for future combat missions, arriving with a full suite of abilities to use in battle. This edition also comes with the game's original soundtrack by composer Doyle W. Donehoo, featuring a remaster of the famous Ultramarine Chant from 1998's Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate.

The goal of the Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters campaign is to eliminate the five Reapers of the Bloom to stop this cosmic plague, leading to a final conflict with the iconic Death Lord Mortarion, Daemon Primarch of Nurgle. Failure will leave the entire galaxy to succumb to the Bloom. Players have numerous tools at their disposal to repel Nurgle – including Exterminatus, a last-ditch weapon upgrade for the Baleful Edict that purges all life from a given planet in spectacular fashion with a single button press.

With a storyline written by Black Library legend Aaron Dembski-Bowden, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters strives for authenticity in every detail, delving deep into the history of the Grey Knights to bring this story to life. In addition, actor Andy Serkis (The Batman, the Planet of the Apes trilogy, Black Panther) headlines the game's cast, taking on the role of Grand Master Vardan Kai, who controls the player's access to the Armoury and regularly checks in on their progress against the Bloom. The zealous Inquisitor Kartha Vakir, meanwhile, is voiced by Robyn Addison (Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, Dragon Age: Inquisition).