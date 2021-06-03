Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Announces Dan Abnett As Co-Writer

Independent video game developer Fatshark has announced their collaboration with co-writer Dan Abnett in the creation of their upcoming game, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Abnett, the author of many stories set in the 41st Millennium of the classic science-fiction tabletop game franchise, has also done various degrees of work in Hollywood movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy.

In an effort to give players a sense of vulnerability and humanity, the focus for Darktide will be the human race and their own struggle to survive in a hive planet during the events of the 41st millennium. Through Abnett's over 20 years of writing material for the Games Workshop game franchise (including many novels surrounding the Horus Heresy story arc), Fatshark is assured to get some prime material themselves for this game.

According to Abnett in a press release by Fatshark:

"Working with Fatshark has been fantastic […] It's great to partner with them and seetheir amazing skills create the universe of Warhammer 40K in vivid, realistic and interactive ways. ThingsI've only imagined before, or created in prose, are exploding into life."

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be releasing for the PC and for the Xbox Series X/S later in 2021. You can watch the announcement video by Fatshark by clicking on the YouTube video below. In the meantime, are you excited for this game? Does the grimdark world that Games Workshop created especially appeal to you? Let us know what you think of it by commenting below!