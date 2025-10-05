Posted in: Games, Kasedo Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Bulwark Studios, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II Drops Free Steam Demo

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II has a free demo available right now, as you can try a few hours of the game on Steam right now

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II launches a free playable demo now available on Steam.

Play as either Adeptus Mechanicus or Necrons in two unique campaigns and playstyles.

Engage in turn-based tactical battles with new environmental mechanics and terrain strategy.

Manage resources and territory as you fight for planetary control in a galactic war.

Kasedo Games and Bulwark Studios have released a new free demo for Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II, allowing you to try out a sample of the game on Steam. Arriving ahead of Steam Next Fest, which we assume is done to capitalize on that event, even though they didn't specifically say it was a part of it, the demo provides you with an early look at how the game plays across a couple of hours of content. Before you play the demo, enjoy the gameplay video here to prep you.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II

After millennia of slumber, Vargard Nefershah mobilises her dynasty's legions to annihilate the Adeptus Mechanicus interlopers who unknowingly settled upon her world. Across the galaxy, Magos Dominus Faustinius is summoned to bring his hard-won expertise to bear and ensure the Necrons do not succeed. The conflict soon becomes a crucible of unanticipated significance, drawing to it external actors stranger and more deadly still.

Two playable factions, two narrative campaigns, two highly unique play-styles and one important choice – who will you lead to victory in this arcane technological war of cold metal hatred? Assemble your force, deploy your warriors and crush your enemies in intense turn-based tactical battles. To succeed you'll need to master and adapt to each faction's unique abilities and playstyles, as well as the diverse range of combatants at each side's disposal.

New environmental mechanics require you to maneuver like never before. Play to your chosen faction's strengths and weaknesses – take cover behind terrain as the Mechanicus, or destroy it as the Necrons. Fight for control of an entire world, capturing and defending regions from the forces of the foe while generating and managing crucial resources. Race against the Sankhotep dynasty's global awakening and drive back their deathless legions as the Mechanicus, or defend the tombs of your people as the Necrons and crush the verminous interlopers.

