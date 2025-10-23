Posted in: Games, Plaion, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Speed Freeks, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Adds New Deffkopta Vehicle

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks has a new vehicle for players to engage with, as they take to the skies with the Deffkopta

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks introduces the Deffkopta, bringing aerial combat to the chaotic racing scene.

Players can now soar above the battlefield, launching attacks from the sky in this free game update on Steam.

Two new maps, Scrap In Da Yard and Deff Gorge, expand the action with vertical challenges and fresh visuals.

No microtransactions or paid DLC—enjoy all new content and Ork-fueled madness completely free of charge.

Caged Element and Plaion have released a new vehicle today for Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks, as fire from above comes in the form of the Deffkopta. As you can clearly see, you're getting a helicopter that is armed to the teeth for a single-rider missile machine. But they're not exactly the most accurate, and will take some time to control. We have more details about it with the latest trailer, as the vehcile is available now as part of a free update.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks – Deffkopta

A favorite of Warhammer fans for decades, the Deffkopta brings aerial combat to Speed Freeks, adding an entirely different way to play the game. Players can now rocket through the air, unleash high-speed strafing runs, and rain chaos on rival racers below. Combined with two new maps built for bigger, faster, and louder warfare, this update redefines what "WAAAGH!" really means. Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks is a high-octane combat racing game where players pilot Ork-built buggies, tanks, and now Deffkoptas through explosive multiplayer mayhem. Combining over-the-top weapons, outrageous Orky energy, and relentless speed, it delivers a unique mix of racing and destruction inspired by the brutal Warhammer universe. The Deffkopta & New Maps Update is completely free for all players on Steam, offering months of developer craftsmanship to celebrate Warhammer Day in true Ork fashion. Update Highlights: Take Flight with the Deffkopta Experience aerial vs. ground combat for the first time in the game. Take the Speeedwaaagh! to the skies with the Deffkopta adding an aerial threat to the mix and a level of verticality that offers more ways to fight, race, team up, and win!

Two New Maps Battle across fresh, chaos-filled racetracks built for maximum mayhem. Scrap In Da Yard – a Kill Konvoy map featuring vertical combat and a trench requiring expert driving skills to navigate. Deff Gorge- the existing Kill Konvoy map "Da Gorge" gets as now-covered visual overhaul and expands its borders into a Deff Rally map.

Totally Free No microtransactions. No paid DLC. Just pure Ork madness.

