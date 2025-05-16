Posted in: Games, Plaion, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Speed Freeks, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Leaves Early Access Next Week

After being in Early Access for several months, Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks will be fully released on PC via Steam next week

Caged Element and Plaion have announced this morning that Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks is leaving Early Access this month. In case you haven't checked it out yet, this is a racing combat game set within the Warhammer universe, featuring characters and settings centered around you mowing down the competition in your own customized tank of a car. The game has been in EA for several months, but now the team is ready to release the full version, as it arrives on May 22, 2025.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks

In the 41st Millennium, a kult of unhinged, speed-obsessed Orks addicted to racing has gathered to engage in raucous and breakneck races during rare lulls between open warfare. They call themselves Speed Freeks. Intoxicated by the sound of roaring engines, blistering speed, suffocating smoke, whipping winds and scorching fire, these Speed Freeks bring their supercharged mob of war-torn buggies, bikes, tanks and trukks into the Speedwaaagh! Blaze into high-Orktane mayhem of clashing speedmobs, with adrenaline-fueled combat racing through the brutal Warhammer 40,000 universe. Drive ramshackle vehicles loaded with bombastic weapons and powerful abilities in a breakneck, full-throttle Speedwaaagh! to the death.

Assemble your mob of dakka-spitting wagons, pushing their team to victory across multiple maps in this explosively unique take on the combat racing genre. Obliterate your enemies with kunnin' strategies and brute force as your team speeds towards ultimate glory. Are you looking for more speed and more dakka in your life? Look no further YA GITS! This game includes optional in-game purchases of virtual currency that can be used to acquire virtual in-game items. Experience a grand sense of spectacle and mayhem on the battlefield with a supercharged mob of authentically Orky vehicles that go smashing, dashing, flying, and drifting. Snazzy visuals and explosive chaos await, powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Choose between game modes that are uniquely chaotic and full of iconic Warhammer 40,000 brutality. In Deff Rally, 16 players race to capture points and fight to control them in succession before a sprint to the finish. Kill Konvoy features teams racing alongside formidable Stompas, battling and bombing their enemy to help ensure their Stompa reaches the finish line first.

