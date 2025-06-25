Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: KartRider Rush+

KartRider Rush+ Launches The All-New Season 33: Beat

Get ready to see a lot more K-Pop in KartRider Rush+, as Season 33: Beat focuses on music that will include celebrity cameos

Article Summary KartRider Rush+ Season 33: Beat introduces a K-Pop music theme and celebrity cameos for racers.

New tracks like Subway Scramble and Temple of the Heavens are set to challenge racers this season.

Pop idol-themed racers, new karts, and fresh cosmetics add excitement and variety to gameplay.

Rushmoor Farms feature lets players grow crops, visit friends, plus enjoy seasonal events and big rewards.

Nexon has decided to go for an all-musical season this time for KartRider Rush+, as Season 33: Beat is now underway. The season will basically be an all-musical series, complete with several celebrity cameros in the game as the weeks go on, with pop-idol themed racers, a new track, several new cosmetics, and a few events. We have the rundown for you here as the season is now live.

KartRider Rush+ – Season 33: Beat

Full-Throttle Tracks – The new season introduces the Subway Scramble (Moonhill) track, available now for both Speed Races and Item Races. Additionally, beginning July 10, the Speed track Temple of the Heavens (Olympos) will be available for players to enjoy. Also, the Speed and Item track, Mine Cart Coaster (Mine), will become available on July 25 .

The new season introduces the Subway Scramble (Moonhill) track, available now for both Speed Races and Item Races. Additionally, beginning July 10, the Speed track Temple of the Heavens (Olympos) will be available for players to enjoy. Also, the Speed and Item track, Mine Cart Coaster (Mine), will become available on July . Flashy New Karts – In addition to the highlight karts, Hyperion Sunset and Hyperion Midnight, racers can jump into the driver's seat of the new Speed Race Kart, Pulse, along with the new Item Race Karts, Invincimole, Scallawag Schooner, Fury Elise, Dubstep Dozer, Rockin' Roller.

In addition to the highlight karts, Hyperion Sunset and Hyperion Midnight, racers can jump into the driver's seat of the new Speed Race Kart, Pulse, along with the new Item Race Karts, Invincimole, Scallawag Schooner, Fury Elise, Dubstep Dozer, Rockin' Roller. Pop Idol-themed Racers – Speed your way to victory with five new pop idol-themed racers to deliver the performance of a lifetime. Get ready for the debut of King o' Rock Bazzi, Pianist Lodumani, Coco, and Dubstep Dao!

Speed your way to victory with five new pop idol-themed racers to deliver the performance of a lifetime. Get ready for the debut of King o' Rock Bazzi, Pianist Lodumani, Coco, and Dubstep Dao! Enticing New Contents – S eason 33 introduces new Rushmoor Farms content, where players can run their own farm and harvest crops. Players can also visit friends' farms to stir up some fun, either by stealing crops or blessing them to help them grow faster. By planting, watering and harvesting crops, players can earn Rushmoor Farms Coins, which can be traded for seeds or used to upgrade buildings. Additionally, Nexon has announced a new Spoiler Dyeing system that lets players use a Chromatic Crystal to change the color of their spoiler.

eason 33 introduces new Rushmoor Farms content, where players can run their own farm and harvest crops. Players can also visit friends' farms to stir up some fun, either by stealing crops or blessing them to help them grow faster. By planting, watering and harvesting crops, players can earn Rushmoor Farms Coins, which can be traded for seeds or used to upgrade buildings. Additionally, Nexon has announced a new Spoiler Dyeing system that lets players use a Chromatic Crystal to change the color of their spoiler. Celebratory Events – To honor the new season, an array of events will be available. Starting today until July 6, players can log in, stay on, and play Ranked Mode to earn K-Coins, Season Coins, Turbo Crystals, the Bazzi Doll Back (Perm) and the Bolt Balloon. Players can also trade in the Season Coins earned during the Season Exchange event for rewards, including the Jolly Bomber (Perm), Moon Explorer Chen (Speed/Perm), Dubstep Dozer (Item/Perm), Astronaut Tiera (Perm), Heartbreaker Outfits (M/F) and Star Ray (Perm). Additionally, a Hyperion Sunset or Midnight giveaway event is running until August 19. During the event, log in daily and participate in Multiplayer or Ranked races to earn shards, which can be exchanged for the S33 Hyperion Choice Chest (Perm), the S33 Hyperion Choice Chest (14 Days) and Turbo Crystals. Lastly, several Rushmoor Farms events are on the way, such as the Grand Opening, the Liven Up Rushmoor Farms Project and the Rushmoor Farms Level-Up Support Project.

To honor the new season, an array of events will be available. Starting today until July 6, players can log in, stay on, and play Ranked Mode to earn K-Coins, Season Coins, Turbo Crystals, the Bazzi Doll Back (Perm) and the Bolt Balloon. Players can also trade in the Season Coins earned during the Season Exchange event for rewards, including the Jolly Bomber (Perm), Moon Explorer Chen (Speed/Perm), Dubstep Dozer (Item/Perm), Astronaut Tiera (Perm), Heartbreaker Outfits (M/F) and Star Ray (Perm). Additionally, a Hyperion Sunset or Midnight giveaway event is running until August 19. During the event, log in daily and participate in Multiplayer or Ranked races to earn shards, which can be exchanged for the S33 Hyperion Choice Chest (Perm), the S33 Hyperion Choice Chest (14 Days) and Turbo Crystals. Lastly, several Rushmoor Farms events are on the way, such as the Grand Opening, the Liven Up Rushmoor Farms Project and the Rushmoor Farms Level-Up Support Project. In addition to all the new content, there will also be some returning racer-exclusive rewards this season! Keep an eye out for the Romeo outfit (15 Days), Juliet outfit (15 Days), Pine Puppet pet (15 Days), and more!

